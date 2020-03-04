Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Palmetto State Armory has their PSA PA15 16" Nitride M4 Carbine in 5.56 Nato Classic AR15 Rifle with 13.5" M-Lok Rail in Black

Barrel: Chrome-moly vanadium steel barrel chambered in 5.56 NATO, with a 1:7 twist rate, M4 barrel extension, and a carbine-length gas system. M4 profile barrel is finished off with a 13.5” PSA M-Lok free-float handguard, low-profile gas block, and A2 flash hider. Upper: Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is machined to MIL-SPECS and hard coat anodized. Uppers include forward assist and dust cover. These uppers are made for us right here in the USA by a mil-spec manufacturer. Bolt Carrier Group: Full-auto profile bolt carrier group. Shot-peened, mil-spec Carpenter 158 steel bolt. Gas Key Hardened to USGI Specifications, fastened with Grade 8 screws, and Staked Per Mil-Spec. Carrier is 8620 steel M-16 full auto profile and is chrome lined and phosphate coated. Lower: These forged lowers are quality made using 7075-T6 aluminum and are marked “MULTI” for the caliber. Finish is hard-coat anodized. The Mil-spec diameter 7075-T6 buffer tube is hard-coat anodized, has 6 adjustment positions, and is fitted with a PSA Classic Carbine Stock for a traditional AR-15 look and feel. Barrel Length: 16”

Barrel Material: 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium Steel

Barrel Finish: Nitride

Barrel Profile: M4

Chamber: 5.56 NATO

Twist Rate: 1 in 7”

Extension: M4

Gas System: Carbine-Length

Gas Block Type: Low Profile .750” Diameter

Upper Receiver: Forged 7075 T6 Aluminum

Receiver Style: M4 Flat top with feed ramps

Receiver Finish: Hardcoat Anodized

Forward Assist: Yes

Dust Cover: Yes

Handguard Style: PSA 13.5″ Lightweight M-Lok Free Float Rail

Bolt Steel: Carpenter 158, Mag Phosphate coated

Bolt Carrier Steel: 8620, Chrome Lined

Staked Gas Key: Yes

Lower Receiver: Forged 7075 T6 Aluminum

Receiver Finish: Hardcoat Anodized

Fire Control Group: PSA AR-15 Mil-Spec Fire Control Group

Buffer Tube: 7075 T6 Aluminum Mil-Spec Tube

Adjustment: 6-position collapsible

Stock: PSA Classic Carbine Stock

Magazine: (1) 30-Round Magazine (where available by law)

Weight: 7 Lbs

Length: 32″ The rifle is finished off with a PSA Classic A2 grip, and standard Mil-Spec AR-15 Fire Control Group.

