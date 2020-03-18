Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a sale on the Ruger AR-556 Pistol with Carbine Gas System for just $599.99. That is $100 OFF.

Also, check out our link to a Primary Arms brand optic that you can get free shipping on. SLx Advanced Microdot Red Dot Sight (see our deal page highlight here) .

The Ruger AR-556 is now available in pistol form. With a 10.5” barrel and SB Tactical SBA3 stabilizing brace, this compact firearm is a great option for your next truck gun or home defense gun. It comes with all the features of the full-size rifle like the 4140 chrome-moly steel cold hammer-forged barrel. This barrel has a 1:8 twist rate for stabilizing a wide variety of bullet weights from 35 up to 77 grains. The black oxide finish protects the carbon steel from rusting and is durable enough to prevent wear. Threaded 1/2×28 with an A2 style flash hider to help reduce the bright fireball common with shorter barrels. The carbine length gas system is necessary for the short barrel length to ensure reliable function with all types of ammo. The 9” M-LOK free-float handguard protects the gas tube from getting bent and protects your hands from heat after a long string of fire. M-LOK slots along the sides and bottom allow quick attachment of lights or angled forward grips (do not attach a vertical foregrip as that changes the classification to AOW and requires an NFA tax stamp). Attached only at the barrel nut, this handguard allows the use of bipods or rests without changing the point of impact. Why file for an SBR when you can pick up this Ruger 5.56 AR Pistol today without the hassle.

Related Reviews:

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!