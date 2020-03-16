Henry Big Boy X Model Rifles & The Right To Defend

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- There are states in the Union that prohibit their citizens from owning semi-auto rifles that use box fed magazines, Of course, these are the states that have the most restrictive handgun laws. In order to protect yourself and your family, you have to become creative on legal work-around concepts that allow you to arm yourself and your family members.

If one rifle in the family is good, then two or three are even better.

In almost all cases it is easier to legally acquire a long gun in states like New York and Massachusetts than it is to purchase a handgun. In many of these states even if you own a handgun you cannot take it anywhere with you. I am not even talking about carrying it on your person. I mean they restrict your ability to transport an unloaded handgun in a locked case in your car trunk.

AR-15 clone rifles scare the average liberal and this fear has bled over to the gun-owning side also. So rather than considering a workaround to make sure you can protect your family, honest citizens go unprotected.

The left goes out of its way to assure the gun owning public they are not after the firearms of the American hunter. Of course the all American rifle of the American hunter is the lever-action, centerfire rifle. For some reason, the liberals do not seem to notice the lever gun when it is out in the public or on TV.

Remember when every good guy on TV in the 60s and 70s carried a lever-action rifle to resist and destroy evil? John Wayne, Chuck Conner the Rifleman, and even Steve McQueen with his Mares Leg fashioned from a cut down lever-action rifle were the quintessential American males who used their lever-action firearms to defend and protect what is right and good.

Colonel Jeff Cooper, the former Marine officer, world class hunter, outdoor writer, and marksmanship instructor coined the term “Brooklyn Assault Rifle.” He was talking about the all American lever-action rifle that even a New York City resident could legally acquire and move about in society (somewhat freely) with their long gun. Sort of the hide in plain sight concept.

A rifle that did not have any “scary” military attributions attached to it and as I said, even John Wayne carried a lever-action rifle. In fact, he may have used one at the Alamo. I will have to go re-watch that movie to make sure my Hollywood observation is correct.

Everyone knows that the lever-action rifle is for hunting and appearing on the big screen and not for scaring the innocent liberal public.

Mr. Anthony Imperato, the owner and president of Henry Rifles, just released his new line of Henry Model 24 Brass framed, side loading gate rifles, along with the entire range of Henry X-model steel lever-action rifles, also with the side loading gate.

They are the latest and dare I say best lever-action rifles that have the dual function of being your next deer rifle and your “Brooklyn Assault Rifle” personal defense weapon.

If you currently live in the state of Virginia the democrats are fixing to take away any new ownership of AR-15 platform rifles. If you failed to act in a timely manner and proactively arm your family for the pandemic crisis that is coming out of China then get a lever gun, and if you want real quality buy a Henry rifle.

The new Henry X-model Big Boy steel rifle, with the side loading gate was released to the public in January at the Shot Show in Las Vegas. This model is chambered in 44 mag, 45 Long Colt and 357 mag.

In all honesty, everyone should consider owning a Henry X gun for their next deer season–even if they do not hunt.

Do not plan on standing in your front door threatening the looters with nothing in your hand but a cell phone and those famous last words, “I am calling the police.”

China is falling apart and the ripple effect will find its way to our shores. It will take a while, and at first Americans will perform the non-believer role in this worldwide drama. Even before the disease overtakes our daily lives the financial catastrophe will start to pick away at our alleged safe society.

Hungry Americans out of work because of the loss of Chinese trade and the inability to acquire basic needed daily use items that failed to make it to the US from China will upset us greatly. Modern Americans do not want to understand being inconvenienced for any period of time and some of our citizens will act out with less than desirable actions.

Besides the new Henry X-model Big Boy steel rifle having world-class quality, it has a side loading gate that means the firearm can be used in a personal defense mode without taking it out of action to reload.

Assuming your state allows you to hunt whitetail deer with a 357 mag rifle, an X-model Big Boy can meet that dual role of a hunting rifle and keeper of your peace and safety. Of course, you can do the same thing with a new X-model Big Boys chambered in 44 mag or 45 Long Colt. 357 mag is just a more readily available and less expensive to shoot cartridge. You can also shoot 38 Spl ammo out of this new Henry.

When you shoot either 357 mag out of a rifle you will increase your velocity by 300-500 FPS depending on the bullet size and powder used. Your 38 Spl ammo will be exiting the longer rifle barrel at 357 mag pistol velocity. Also in many of the cases that 38 Spl is 50% or less expensive than shooting 357 mag ammo.

This new rifle, unlike prior Henrys, has durable synthetic furniture, holds seven rounds and on the end of the 17.4-inch barrel it is threaded for a suppressor. Obviously things have changed on this new X-model Henry rifle.

It is fast shooting and fast reloading. The loading gate is extremely smooth and allows like all the new side loading gate Henrys to shoot, move and reload without stopping. These features can keep you just a tad bit safer in a hostile environment.

A new era has begun with the Henry rifles that have the new side loading gate. If you are a collector of firearms think back to when Winchester changed the production of their rifles in 1964. This unfortunately also changed the alleged quality of those firearms to the point that collectors started wanting only Winchesters made pre-64. To this day those rifles made prior to 1964 are the most sought after by collectors.

We are now in the era of the pre 20-20 Henry lever action center fire rifles. With some exceptions in continued older model production, most post-2019 Henry rifles will be manufactured with the new side loading gate. The difference in this new era of production is there are no, repeat no, quality problems or issues with the new Henrys.

The new side loading gate Henry rifles are scions of the H009 action that the 30-30 and 45/70 rifles were built on and the X-model Big Boys are the scion of the H012 steel Big Boy rifles. You are not getting a change in the quality, you are inheriting the old outstanding quality enhanced by the side loading gate for speed of reloading.

In this case when Henry says “new and improved” is it not just marketing hype. The new side loading gate Henrys, regardless of what rifle and what action you are buying, is providing the Henry consumer a demonstrative improvement on an already industry-leading quality firearm.

I go back to China and the pandemic that will come out of that country. It will get ugly and Americans may find themselves beyond the help of “9-11”. You must be prepared and always remember in a time of crisis the only two things of true value are food and firearms.

I say again consider owning a Henry X gun for your next deer season-even if you do not hunt — take the hint.

I hope I am wrong, in fact, they are supposed to put on my tombstone “he was wrong” but I believe hard times are coming and you need to be prepared — you need to “Be Henry Prepared.”

About Major Van Harl USAF Ret.:

Major Van E. Harl USAF Ret., a career Police Officer in the U.S. Air Force, was born in Burlington, Iowa, USA, in 1955. He was the Deputy Chief of police at two Air Force Bases and the Commander of Law Enforcement Operations at another. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Infantry School. A retired Colorado Ranger and currently is an Auxiliary Police Officer with the Cudahy PD in Milwaukee County, WI. His efforts now are directed at church campus safely and security training. He believes “evil hates organization.” [email protected]