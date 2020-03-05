Heybo Outdoors Refreshes Brand With Launch of New Logo

CHESTER, S.C., Mar. 5, 2020 – -(AmmoLand.com)- Heybo Outdoors is pleased to unveil a new logo that complements the rapidly growing outdoor lifestyle, hunting, and fishing apparel brands pivot towards a more technical, outdoor-oriented clothing line.

In early 2011, Scott Clyburn set out to create a brand that really understood the “doer” and was all about helping people enjoy and celebrate their outdoor lifestyle. It was out of this passion that started the company to make affordable, versatile, high-quality apparel and gear that performs in the field, at work, and at play.

From humble beginnings selling t-shirts at local shows and expos to now stocking the shelves of over 300 retailers with high-performance hunting and fishing gear, the outdoors obsessed, family-owned company felt it was time for a newly designed logo that encompassed the brands ever-growing product line. Heybo’s revitalized logo uses a contemporary color pallet featuring a modern rendering of an uppercase “H” to convey a fashion-forward future.

“As we’ve moved into more technical, outdoor-oriented clothing with innovative and performance features, we felt that we needed an “H” icon that was more fashion-forward,” said Scott Clyburn, president of Heybo Outdoors. “With the design of this new logo, we wanted to strike the right balance of conveying our tradition and heritage of the outdoors but also symbolizing a deliberate step into the men’s fashion space.”

About HEYBO

Headquartered in Chester, S.C.,Heybo makes affordable, versatile, high-quality outdoor lifestyle apparel and gear that performs in the field, at work and at play. Heybo is an outdoors obsessed, family owned company; committed to helping its customers live their best outdoor life. Founded by life-long outdoorsman, Scott Clyburn, Heybo products are designed by an outdoors-obsessed team who understands the demands of today’s serious outdoorsman. From standing in the cold flooded timber of Arkansas to an all-day trip trolling for marlin in the Gulf Stream, Heybo uses modern fabrics and state-of-the-art technology to make the world’s finest outdoor gear and lifestyle apparel.

