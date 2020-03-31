Hi-Point Firearms Voluntary Closes its Doors for COVID-19

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The state of Ohio and other states have organized complete business shutdowns due to Covid 19 situation. However, Ohio where Hi-Point is located is designated as a select or strategic business, therefore in Ohio, firearm manufacturing is exempted from closure.

The management of Hi-Point has chosen to voluntarily shut down and perform preventative work until April 6th. This also gives Hi-Point Employees time off to self-quarantine and be with their families.

MKS Supply, the exclusive marketeer of Hi-Point is following this same program. MKS Supply will continue to monitor business orders for Hi-Points in stock but will have a reduced output until April 6.

So, what can gun owners do since even going to the range is a potential no no? Well, now might be the time to sit down in front of the tele with some outdoor show on and do some firearms cleaning you have put off. We all know cleaning guns is the “best part of shooting”-huh? That's why we do it all the time. But this really is a good time to get shooting gear well maintained and maybe even, and this takes courage for some of us, organize our shooting gear and shooting boxes for more convenience for when we get to go to the range.

Also, we expect to see some of the best-looking lawns in years across the country this coming spring as self-isolating people get out and garden in the fresh air during this pandemic.

We are all on a steep learning curve, but we will win this thing-Americans are winners, always have been! We the people will pull through this mess. So, from all of us at Hi-Point Firearms and MKS Supply, LLC, please use care, stay isolated, keep clean, enjoy the new adventure, and god bless.

About MKS Supply, LLC:

MKS Supply insists on high quality, reliable firearms. We insist on guns that are easy to own and service. Most of all, we insist on value.

