Hoppe’s and Champion Sponsor Scholastic Action Shooting Program

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Hoppe’s, the No.1 name in gun care products along with Champion Traps & Targets, is pleased to announce that both brands have partnered with the Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) for 2020. Serving as Platinum level sponsors, the brands have pledged their commitment to helping SASP continue with the recruitment of the next generation of competitive shooters.

“Industry support is a huge part of the Scholastic Action Shooting Program and it really validates what we are doing from a youth development aspect,” said SASP National Director, Rick Leach. “When big, name brand companies in the industry such as Hoppe's and Champion get behind our program, it really shows our community that encouraging youth participation in shooting sports is an important and rewarding endeavor.”

Designed to introduce school-age youths to the shooting sports and to facilitate their continued involvement, the SASP provides individuals with opportunities to participate in high-quality team-based sports. Led by trained adult coaches, SASP remains focused on enhancing the personal growth and development of its athletes.

“We are excited to partner with the Scholastic Action Shooting Program this year,” said Eliza Graves, Brand Marketing Manager. “The youth of America are our future and educating them in safe shooting principles from the start is paramount. SASP has an outstanding reputation and with opportunities for participation in almost every state. Champion and Hoppe’s products are a natural fit in helping these young athletes reach the next level.”

About Hoppe’s

In 1903, Frank August Hoppe mixed nine chemicals and created the world’s most effective gun cleaner. As a well-trained young soldier, Frank knew that gun care went far beyond just a clean rifle, but actually helped to ensure his safety while on the front lines of battle. Since that time, Hoppe’s has emerged as the leading gun care company, having grown along-side hunters, shooters, and soldiers who depend on their firearms every day. It has remained the most trusted name in gun care by advancing and evolving technologies to meet those needs. From the ever-popular and versatile No. 9 and the quick and easy BoreSnake, to the marvel of efficiency we call Gun Medic, Hoppe’s is the only name you need to know for firearm cleaning and protection. For more information, visit www.hoppes.com., connect on Instagram at www.instagram.com/hoppesguncare/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hoppesguncare.

About Champion

Champion is a leading provider of quality trap throwers, paper targets, metal targets, clay targets, hearing and eye protection and shooting systems. Shooting is a fun pastime, and Champion produces a wide variety of products to enhance the experience for shooters of all levels. Own the Range. For more information, visit www.championtarget.com, connect on Instagram at www.instagram.com/championtargets/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChampionTargets/.

About the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation

The Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation (SSSF) is 501(c)(3) public charity responsible for all aspects of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) across the United States. SCTP and SASP are youth development programs in which adult coaches and other volunteers use shooting sports to teach and to demonstrate sportsmanship, responsibility, honesty, ethics, integrity, teamwork, and other positive life skills.