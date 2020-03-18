Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Cabela's has 150 round assorted pre-packs of Hornady Ammunition with a FREE MTM CaseGuard single-pistol case in your choice of .380 or .45 Auto for just $99.99. As you know ammunition is getting harder and harder to buy, and bulk buys are almost unheard of now.

Hornady American Defense Ammo with Pistol Case Combo Pack Ideal for self-defense

Hard-hitting, reliable expansion

Optimized for accuracy

4 boxes of American Gunner; 2 boxes of Critical Defense

Rugged, ergonomic pistol case Looking for the ultimate bug-out, self-defense kit? With the Hornady® American Defense Ammo with Pistol Case Combo Pack, you'll be prepared for any threat you may encounter. A prepper's dream, this combo pack includes 4 boxes of Hornady American Gunner, 2 boxes of Hornady Critical Defense®, and a sturdy MTM® CaseGuard™ single-pistol case. Optimized for consistent, reliable performance and superior accuracy, both American Gunner and Critical Defense rounds are ideal for self-defense at a distance and top performance when it matters most. Plus, keep your pistol safe from the elements, bumps, and drops in the robust polypropylene pistol case, gently cradling your gun with high-density egg-crate foam.

