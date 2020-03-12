How Anti-Gunners Use Selective Ignorance to Take Your Rights ~ VIDEO

Opinion

By Dan Wos

Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Originally aired on the Michael Hart Radio Show February 18, 2020.

Michael Hart (referring to 2020 Virginia gun bills): …bills like what Northam puts out there get shot down by his own party. And it’s the darndest thing to me and I just can’t understand why people that are so anti-gun cannot get that through their head that this is most likely, not a losing battle, but a lost battle for them.

Dan Wos: Well, because if they were to get it through their head, they would be admitting that the ideology and the gun-grabs that they have been supporting have been wrong. It’s wrong for America. It’s not the way our country was founded, it takes away and violates our freedom. But if they were to come to the table and have an honest conversation as they say they always do. “We want to have a conversation.” They don’t really want to have a conversation because a real conversation would mean that they would have to admit that there’s a possibility that they could be wrong. Now, remember, these left-wingers, the liberal progressives, the elites, they truly believe that they are intellectually superior.

Michael Hart: That’s true.

Dan Wos: …and they also have been taught and conditioned to believe that they are morally superior. So how could they ever admit that they’ve been wrong on the gun grab and how could they ever admit that they’ve been wrong with respect to their ideology being best for this country? It’s absolutely not best for this country. It would be a disaster for this country. We already see it in pockets, like California for instance. So they can’t admit that they’re wrong because now imagine… Imagine, when you have to admit that your entire belief structure is wrong, is destructive, you’ve been misled, you’ve been lied to, it’s all based on fake propaganda. Imagine having to admit that. I mean, what does that say about the character of the person? You know, people who don’t have a strong level of confidence, can’t do that. It cuts right to the core of their character.

Michael Hart: Dan, as you are well aware, “AR” does not stand for assault rifle, it stands for Armalite rifle. What concerns you more, the fact that a lot of people that are pro-gun-control don’t know this or the fact that the political leadership in this country is willing to lie about it?

Dan Wos: OK, let me think about that for a second because that’s an important question. I tend to lean toward the more important thing that we should be focused on is the fact that they are willing to lie about it. Their ignorance, because some people just don’t know, you know?

Michael Hart: Right.

Dan Wos: …and they’re relying on those people to just not know and never do their research.

Michael Hart: …and that’s not necessarily their fault. I want to point that out.

Dan Wos: Right. Some ignorance is just because they just don’t have the data, but then there’s also a selective ignorance and that’s when they know because they hear it from us. We give them this information. Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action, all the Bloomberg groups, all the anti-gun groups. They are given actual data and facts from FBI, DOJ, CDC, John Lott studies, Gary Kleck studies, all this stuff. They have an abundant amount of information and data but they choose to be ignorant to it because of their mission. So we have two groups of people. This is how I identify these two groups of people in the first book Good Gun Bad Guy. The first group, I call “Anti-Gunners.” These are the naturally ignorant people who just don’t understand. They don’t really know about guns and they would like to see them go away because they know they’re scared to death of them. But they don’t necessarily want people’s rights to be taken but they would rather, they would feel safer if guns were just gone. They’re the Anti-Gunners.

Then we have the “Anti-2nd Amendment Radicals.” These are the Shannon Watts’ and the people from Everytown and all the people who are manipulating the narrative. They have the data. They either choose to be ignorant of it while pushing a false propaganda for the purpose of influencing those other people I was talking about. That’s the game. Basically, you have the Anti-2nd Amendment Radicals pulling the strings and you have the Anti-Gunners who are the puppets and they follow along because they’re scared to death. So the scarier part to me, to answer your question, is the lying. The ignorance, we can fix if we didn’t have the upper levels constantly pumping them with lies and propaganda.

Michael Hart: Very good point and extremely well said as you always do.

