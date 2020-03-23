Hunters HD Gold Increases Youth Action Shooting Sponsorship

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- With the continued growth of the Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP), Hunters HD Gold has decided to continue support of SASP and move up to the Gold Sponsorship level.

“Hunters HD Gold is excited to help the SASP grow and I see where moving to the Gold Level of sponsorship will help even more with Hunters HD Gold & SASP’s growth,” said Hunters HD Gold President, Brian Conley. “To grow the SASP is crucial to our 2nd Amendment rights NOW and for the next generations to come.”

Hunters HD Gold has a remarkable reputation in the shooting sports community,” commented SASP National Director, Rick Leach. “At just about any large action shooting-related match, you can find the HD Hunters Gold booth. We are so thrilled for the continued and increased support from Brian and the rest of Hunters HD Gold. Not only do they create a fantastic eyewear product, but on more than one occasion I witnessed Brian on the range at the SASP Collegiate Nationals helping paint stages in between shooters. Their commitment to shooting sports, specifically youth athletes is inspiring and really validates the goal of our program.

About the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation

The Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation (SSSF) is 501(c)(3) public charity responsible for all aspects of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) across the United States. SCTP and SASP are youth development programs in which adult coaches and other volunteers use shooting sports to teach and to demonstrate sportsmanship, responsibility, honesty, ethics, integrity, teamwork, and other positive life skills.

For more information about SSSF, visit www.sssfonline.org