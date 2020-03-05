Introducing the New Vortex Razor HD LHT Riflescope

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- From mountain peaks to thick timber, the Razor HD LHT is a versatile long-range hunting optic that can do it all. Offering best-in-class optical quality in an ultra-lightweight package, the LHT packs a full suite of precision tools into an optic that’s among the lightest in its class.

The Razor HD LHT shines brightest when it’s time to stretch your effective range. A single-piece, aircraft-grade aluminum, 30mm tube provides plenty of room for dialing, and makes for an incredibly durable build. The locking elevation turret and capped windage turret will keep your turret safe from environmental bumps and bruises.

Vortex’s new RevStop Zero System, a patented zero stop, provides reliable returns to zero after turret adjustments. The RevStop Zero System is one of the fastest and easiest to set zero stops available on the market. In addition, a coupon for a free custom ballistic strip from Kenton Industries can be found in each package.

The LHT comes equipped with an HD optical system, with XR Plus Lens Coatings for maximum light transmission and peak clarity. Optically indexed lenses make for optimized image sharpness and brightness, edge to edge, for a crystal-clear field of view all the way out to where the big bulls roam.

Easy to access, push-button illumination of the reticle’s center dot is intelligently integrated and recessed within the left-side parallax. Features 10 levels of brightness for optimal performance in low-light conditions.

The elite, long-range hunter now has the perfect tool to place shots with the utmost confidence. The Razor® HD LHT™. Go lighter for heavier packouts.

For a list of specifications, frequently asked questions and high-resolution images, check out the Vortex New Products Portal.

About Vortex Optics:

American owned, veteran-owned, Wisconsin-based Vortex Optics designs, engineers, produces, and distributes a complete line of premium sport optics, accessories, and apparel. Dedicated to providing unrivaled customer service and exceptional quality, Vortex® backs its products with the unconditional, transferrable, lifetime VIP Warranty. Built on over 30 years of experience in the optics industry, Vortex® has emerged as a leader in the optics market.