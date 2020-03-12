Iowa: Range Protection & Preemption Bill to Senate Floor

Opinion

Fairfax, VA – -(Ammoland.com)- On March 9th, 2020, the Iowa Senate Judiciary Committee passed House File 2502 to protect shooting ranges from being shut down by unreasonable local ordinances and ensure that Second Amendment rights remain protected across the state. It now goes to the full Senate for debate and a floor vote.

Please contact your state senator and ask them to SUPPORT HF 2502.

House File 2502, previously House Study Bill 615, protects shooting ranges from onerous or burdensome zoning regulations. Law-abiding citizens utilize shooting ranges to practice marksmanship skills, to ensure that their self-defense and sporting arms are in order, for recreation, and to teach the responsible use of and respect for firearms to others. This critical legislation will protect shooting ranges and the Second Amendment for present and future generations.

In addition, HF 2502 also strengthens Iowa’s firearm preemption law by affirming that modifications, firearm attachments, and other weapons are also protected. Preemption legislation is designed to stop municipalities from creating a patchwork of different laws throughout the state that may potentially turn a law-abiding citizen into a criminal for simply crossing a jurisdictional line. It also ensures that Second Amendment rights are equally protected for all Iowans, regardless of where they reside.

Again, please contact your state senator and ask them to SUPPORT HF 2502.





