USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has a clearance sale on the Cold Steel 36ME Drop Forged Push Knife in FDE with an Ulti-Clip for just $29.98, which is more than 66% OFF. You save $60.00, compare prices here or here and you now know this is a great buy.

The newest addition to our Drop Forged Series, the Drop Forged Push Knife, is arguably the strongest push knife on the market. The largest of the push knives in our catalog, it’s extremely sturdy and features razor-sharp double edges and a thick, wide, sturdy spear point. Perfect for tactical and law enforcement professionals, you can confidently conceal the Drop Forged Push Knife courtesy of its Secure-Ex sheath with adjustable tension and American-made Ulti-Clip.Buy Now Gun Deals

Additional Information

  • PART #: 36ME
  • WEIGHT: 7.6 oz.
  • THICKNESS: 9mm
  • HEAD: No
  • HAMMER FACE: No
  • PRIMARY EDGE: No
  • HAWK LENGTH: No
  • HEIGHT: No
  • BLADE LENGTH: 4”
  • HANDLE: 2 3/4″ Long
  • STEEL / MATERIAL: 52100 High Carbon
  • OVERALL: 6 3/4″

ADDITIONAL FEATURE: Secure-Ex™ Sheath with Ulti-Clip.

Treadin' Water
“The link is not currently active.”

1 month ago
SEMPAI
Thanks for the heads up bert was actually considering this …will order from optics planet or another reputable distributor with customer service

1 month ago
Bert
Buyer beware, Botach does not respond to customers complaints if something is wrong with the order. They ignore you all together and will not honor their advertisement prices, hell, they will not even send you the right product.

1 month ago
