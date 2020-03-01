Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach tactical has Kley Zion Bolt Buddy Carbon Scraper tool for $17.95. This is a much under-reviewed must-have-tool and time saver for AR shooters as it really helps clean carbon off your bolt carrier group parts and is quite handy. Even Amazon is more money on the same tool.

A single tool that can remove the carbon from both the bolt tail and bolt carrier with ease and precision. NEW Revolutionary Cork Screw Design makes carbon removal faster and more efficient than ever before. Manufactured on state of the art CNC machines from the highest quality tool steel. Features: Fast And Highly Efficient Cork Screw Design Bolt Cleaner

Firing Pin Cleaner

Dual Scraping Edge Carrier Cleaner

100% Made in USA Specifications: CNC Machined From Solid Bar Stock

AISI SAE 0-1 Tool Steel

Rockwell Hardness 36

Black Oxide Finish

3.3 Inches Long

Bead Blasted. Non Reflective Matte Finish

1.5oz Compact design is a perfect fit for your range bag or buttstock storage compartment.

KZ Bolt Buddy AR Carbon Scraper Must-Have-Tool $17.95 FREE S&H

The KZ Bolt Buddy AR Carbon Scraper tool is reviewed:

KZ Bolt Buddy AR Carbon Scraper Must-Have-Tool Cart Check 03/01/2020:

Daily Gun Deals are the short-term money saving deals AmmoLand News' Editors search out each day on the world wide web. Be forewarned that many of these deals will sell quickly or expire by the time you read them, but hey we tried. When we find sweet deals on gun products, we need we will be passing along those tips to AmmoLand News readers so you can save cash too. We have your back. Click the product name link for more info and to buy online.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, please subscribe to our daily emails list here.