USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach tactical has Kley Zion Bolt Buddy Carbon Scraper tool for $17.95. This is a much under-reviewed must-have-tool and time saver for AR shooters as it really helps clean carbon off your bolt carrier group parts and is quite handy. Even Amazon is more money on the same tool.
A single tool that can remove the carbon from both the bolt tail and bolt carrier with ease and precision. NEW Revolutionary Cork Screw Design makes carbon removal faster and more efficient than ever before. Manufactured on state of the art CNC machines from the highest quality tool steel.
Features:
- Fast And Highly Efficient Cork Screw Design Bolt Cleaner
- Firing Pin Cleaner
- Dual Scraping Edge Carrier Cleaner
- 100% Made in USA
Specifications:
- CNC Machined From Solid Bar Stock
- AISI SAE 0-1 Tool Steel
- Rockwell Hardness 36
- Black Oxide Finish
- 3.3 Inches Long
- Bead Blasted. Non Reflective Matte Finish
- 1.5oz
Compact design is a perfect fit for your range bag or buttstock storage compartment.
KZ Bolt Buddy AR Carbon Scraper Must-Have-Tool $17.95 FREE S&H
The KZ Bolt Buddy AR Carbon Scraper tool is reviewed:
KZ Bolt Buddy AR Carbon Scraper Must-Have-Tool Cart Check 03/01/2020:
I use the Real Avid AR15 Scraper and it works very good for me at roughly the same price with shipping from Brownells.
Thanks! I like that one much better.
There’s an old saying that goes, if you have to ask the price, you can’t afford it. Now for those of us that Can afford it, I bought mine before they had this one with the knurled curly on it, and I have had it for 8-9yrs, and it cost me a whopping $15.00 bucks, but it sure saved me a whole lot of extra cleaning, and yep, when they come out with useful items, weather its a new kind of speed loader, or magazine loader, or cleaning items I might not have, but want to try, I will give… Read more »
Does seem pretty nifty. I spent the $$$ and put a Reliabolt in my AR’s and I wipe the carbon off with a swab. Haven’t found too many BCG’s that’ll routinely go more than 1,000 rounds without cleaning and no hiccups but this one will. When you shoot a lot in training it’s nice to have.
A fool and his money are soon parted! $25-$40 for a $5 tool? NOPE, I can do the cleaning just as well without it. Ever wonder WHY the government gets away with the NFA? Because there are more than enough dimwits that will pay the extra money instead of boycotting the government’s illegal/unconstitutional law. I goes the same with all of the fools that have paid the fees for conceal carry permits in their states. Just imagine if all of those people instead pooled that money and FOUGHT the government and states in court! America is nothing but the “gotta… Read more »