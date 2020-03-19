Lantac Dragon Muzzle Brakes Now Feature Dead Air Suppressor Mounts

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Lantac is pleased to announce that it has completed development of its latest Dragon Muzzle Brake that features the Dead Air KEYMO mounting system. Lantac’s range of Dragon muzzle brakes are industry leading products that fundamentally improve the way firearms function, reducing muzzle recoil to zero and giving shooters maximum muzzle control for fast and accurate follow up shots. The Dragon range of brakes are so effective that there is no ‘knock off’ from target and even full auto fire is possible with hugely improved accuracy.

For the first time shooters can now enjoy advanced weapon control with the ability to mount the entire range of Dead Air Sandman KEYMO silencers to their firearms.

The Sandman range of silencers are manufactured with solid welded Stellite baffle cores and detachable front caps. Exteriors surfaces are Cerakote finished for ultimate durability.

Dragon brakes are precision manufactured on Swiss lathes and machined from AISI4150 steel that is then hardened to 48-52Rc (Rockwell C) and QPQ (Quench Polish Quench) Nitrided to AMS2753D standards for enhanced corrosion resistance and improved lifespan.

The mount design is fully licensed from Dead Air, therefore customers suppressor warranty remains unaffected.

Ships with timing shim set.

Lantac recommends the use of semi-permanent thread locker Rocksett, sold separately.

MSRP:

DGN556B-DA: $142.99

DGN762B-DA: $163.99

Mechanical Specification:

Threads: DGN556B-DA 1/2-28 TPI (.223/5.56) & DGN762B-DA 5/8-24 TPI (.308/7.62).

Weight: DGN556B-DA: 4oz (113.3g). DGN762B-DA: 3.42oz (96.95g).

Dimensions: DGN556B-DA & DGN762B-DA LENGTH:2.760'' (7.01cm),

DIAMETER: BODY .824'' (2.09cm), MOUNT 1.080'' (2.74cm).

BODY .824’’ (2.09cm), MOUNT 1.080’’ (2.74cm). Fiber Laser marked for quality control.

Made in the USA.

