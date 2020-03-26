Leupold Core Team Members Dominate  NRL’s Bighorn Steel Classic

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear riflescopes and reflex sights, is pleased to announce that Leupold Core Team Members Jon Pynch and Matt Hornback took 1st and 2nd place, respectively, at the National Rifle League’s Bighorn Steel Classic, held March 13-15 in Nehawka, Nebraska.

A two-day event, the Bighorn Steel Classic featured shooting distances from 200 to 1,300 yards, with strict limits on caliber selection and muzzle velocity. Both Pynch and Hornback run the award-winning Leupold Mark 5HD 5-25×56 on their competition rifles.

“When it comes down to it, not much makes more of a difference on the line at a competition than the quality of your optics,” Pynch said. “Leupold has always produced some of the most dominant and reliable riflescopes, and the Mark 5HD has found a permanent home on the competitive circuit. If you’re planning to compete in the long-range precision field, it’s the scope you want on your rifle.”

The Mark 5HD has been crafted to redefine accuracy, precision, and optical performance for long-range shooters. Three models – a 7-35×56, 5-25×56, and 3.6-18×44 – are available in both milliradian and MOA configurations. Pick one up and you’ll feel the difference: it’s up to 20 ounces lighter than other scopes in its class. Get behind one and you’ll see the difference, from its superior edge-to-edge clarity to its extreme low-light performance. With three revolutions of elevation adjustment, the Mark 5HD was made to max out the performance of the latest long range rifles and ammunition.

“From the beginning, the Mark 5HD project team set out to deliver riflescopes that had all the features long-range shooters have been calling for, but in a user-friendly package,” said John Snodgrass, Product Line Manager for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “We asked elite shooters what they needed to put accurate fire downrange faster, and competitors like Jon and Matt have proven time and again that the Mark 5HD delivers.”

Waterproof, fogproof, and guaranteed to perform for life, the Mark 5HD is backed by the company’s legendary Lifetime Guarantee.

About Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that designs, machines and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and performance eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories and pro gear.