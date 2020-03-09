Leupold Mark 5HD Selected by Army Precision Sniper Rifle Program

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear riflescopes and reflex sights, is pleased to announce that its Mark 5HD riflescope has been selected as the day optic for the U.S. Army’s Precision Sniper Rifle (PSR) program. Like all of Leupold’s riflescopes, the Mark 5HD is designed, machined, and assembled at their Beaverton, Ore. factory.

The U.S. Army Mark 5HD 5-25×56 will come in a proprietary flat dark earth coating and utilize the Army’s patented Mil-Grid Reticle. The Mark 5HD will be mounted on the US SOCOM selected MK22 Mod 0 based on the Barrett MRAD bolt-action multi-caliber system chambered in 7.62×51 mm NATO, .300 Norma Magnum, and .338 Norma Magnum.

“The Mark 5HD has been built from the ground up to deliver the unparalleled performance that the men and women serving our country overseas require,” said Sam Horstman, Director of Military Sales for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “And, like all of our optics, the Mark 5HD has been strenuously tested for durability, and fully meets the extremely high standards that the military demands. Our Soldiers need their optics to perform, and we’re glad to be able to offer a solution that’s built to deliver on those expectations.”

The Mark 5HD has been crafted to redefine accuracy, precision, and optical performance for long-range shooters. Three models – a 7-35×56, 5-25×56, and 3.6-18×44 – are available in both milliradian and MOA configurations. Pick one up and you’ll feel the difference: it’s up to 20 ounces lighter than other scopes in its class. Get behind one and you’ll see the difference, from its superior edge-to-edge clarity to its extreme low-light performance. With three revolutions of elevation adjustment, the Mark 5HD was made to max out the performance of the latest long range rifles and ammunition.

Leupold proudly provides its optics to the United States military, law enforcement, and government agencies across the country, and to the armed forces of many of our nation’s closest allies. No other American optics company has held more U.S. military contracts than Leupold.

Waterproof, fogproof, and guaranteed to perform for life, the Mark 5HD is backed by the company’s legendary Lifetime Guarantee.

For more information on Leupold products, please visit us at Leupold.com.

About Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that designs, machines and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and performance eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories and pro gear.