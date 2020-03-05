Los Angeles D.A.’s Husband Pulls Gun on Black Lives Matter Protesters

Opinion

Los Angeles, CA –-(Ammoland.com)- Embattled Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey has all but locked up a third term in office.

She has been battling against reform candidates George Gascón and Rachel Rossi. Gascón is a former L.A. cop with an outlook of the police that has changed since leaving the force. He planned to help perpetrators change their lives instead of “just listening to victims” which has drawn condemnation from police organizations.

Rossi called the current justice system ‘archaic' and wants to bring ‘humanity' to the prosecutor's office. She also stated she wants to ‘stop being tough on crime' while looking for more way to reach those that commit the crimes.

Lacey needed to get over 50% to avoid a runoff. She is currently sitting at just over 50%. Gascón has stalled out at 26%. With only provisional ballots left to count, there is probably is not enough votes to put Lacey under the required total off a runoff.

In the days leading up to the election, Black Lives Matter protesters showed up at Lacey's house a little bit before 6:00 AM on Monday. Lacey's husband, David Lacey, greeted the protestors by pointing a semi-automatic pistol at demonstrators.

I’m front of DA Jackie Lacey’s house for that community meeting she promised with the @BLMLA crew. Rang her bell to invite her. Her husband pulled a gun, cocked it, pointed it at my chest and said “I’ll shoot you. I don’t care who you are.” @WP4BL @RealJusticePAC @shaunking pic.twitter.com/WtazUWSJIC — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) March 2, 2020

California does not have a “stand your ground” law, so it appears that David Lacey could have broken the law by pulling out his gun. California law prohibits “drawing, exhibiting, or using a firearm or deadly weapon” unless there is an immediate threat to life. Anyone who violates the statute would be guilty of brandishing.

David Lacey opened a locked door with the gun drawn towards protestors. According to legal analysts that AmmoLand spoke to this might not meet the requirement for drawing a handgun, although this is a gray area because Lacey's could argue that his family felt under siege by protesters and were worried that they were going to break down his door. To make matters worse in the situation, David Lacey's finger was on the trigger, vastly increasing the chances for a negligent discharge.

Police didn't charge David Lacey with a crime. Black Lives Matter protestors claim that David Lacey traumatized them by threatening the group with his gun.

Jackie Lacey did issue an apology stating that her husband felt threatened by the protestors. If the D.A’s office chose to file charges against him, it would be far from a sure thing in the case if they did charge him. The prosecutor would have to convince a jury that he knew that he was not in imminent danger.

“If charges were brought against him there is a good chance he would get off,” one California based Attorney told AmmoLand News. “Do I think he is getting special treatment? Probably, but who is to really say. In the end, prosecutors want slam dunks, or it looks like they are wasting people's money.”

Black Lives Matter was upset that Lacey did not meet with them when they showed up at her office. The group believes that Lacey favors the police. Police unions have endorsed Lacey and have spent millions in advertising attacking Gascón who is supported by Black Lives Matter.

The LA chapter of Black Lives Matter has been actively campaigning to get Lacey voted out of office. They are now calling for Lacey to resign over the actions of her husband. Lacey appears not to be heeding their request for her to leave the prosecutor's office.

AmmoLand reached out to Black Lives Matter and the Laceys for comment. So far, our request has gone unanswered.

