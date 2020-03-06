Lucas Oil Outdoor Line Adds New Wholesale Distributor

Corona, CA – (Ammoland.com) – Lucas Oil Outdoor Line, makers of the best quality outdoor industry lubricants and cleaning products available, is pleased to announce it has partnered with wholesale distributor, Cheaper Than Dirt.

Lucas Oil Outdoor Line is constantly looking for ways to better serve customers and continue to build the brand. Teaming up with Cheaper Than Dirt will allow them to reach a broader customer base and be more accessible for consumers. Lucas Oil Outdoor Line will continue to look for the best partners in the industry to help grow business and reach consumers.

Cheaper Than Dirt is a shooting sports retailer that was born in 1993 and has expanded to include a broad variety of outdoor industry products offered at the online platform www.cheaperthandirt.com. They are committed to bringing consumers the best firearms products in the industry at competitive prices with unparalleled service.

“We are very happy to be working with the team at Cheaper Than Dirt,” says Lisa Marie Young, Business Development Manager for Lucas Outdoor Line. “They have a proven track record of success in the industry and they bring valuable tools and experience to our team.”

Lucas Oil has been producing the best line of lubricants and additives available for over 30 years. They recently launched the Lucas Oil Outdoor Line for the hunter, sportsman or competitive shooter who is serious about their equipment and maintaining it properly. Lucas Oil's unique proprietary formulas clean, protect and enhance the performance of firearms better than any other product on the market.

