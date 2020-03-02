Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Updated to reflect current pricing: 03/02/2020.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The gun parts giants retailer at Brownells has a deal going on the MAGPUL AR-15 PMAG D60 5.56×45 magazine for just $104.99 with free shipping for Brownells Edge Members. Compare price on the same product here and here and you see that the low price and free shipping make this a good buy.

This product is very well reviewed and really stands up to hard use but don't take our word check the video below.

The PMAG D-60 is a durable, lightweight, highly reliable 60-round 5.56×45 NATO/.223 Remington polymer magazine for AR-15/M4 compatible weapons. With a larger capacity than previous PMAGs, the PMAG D-60 gives the shooter 60 rounds of ammunition, effectively allowing the same round count as two standard capacity 30-round magazines without requiring a critical reload. The unique drum configuration keeps the height of the magazine manageable as well, allowing prone firing and easier storage. Features a paint pen dot matrix for easy marking and the MagLevel system for instant capacity indication. Compatible with a wide range of NATO firearms such as the M4, M16, SCAR MK16/16S, HK416, MR556, M27 IAR, and others.

MAGPUL AR-15 PMAG D60 Magazine 115 Deal 2020 03/02/2020:

