USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale on the Masterpiece Arms Defender MPA30T 9mm Pistol with a 30-Round Tapco Polymer Magazine for just $399.99! You save $100.00 OFF the MSRP, and can check prices here. More magazine are found here and purpose-built slings are available here.

Masterpiece Arms continues the trend of producing high-quality, modernized MAC-10 clones, and this continues with the Defender MPA30T. The MPA Defender Top Cocking Semi-Automatic Pistol is an excellent firearm for defensive and recreational shooting applications. The Masterpiece Arms Defender comes with a 6″ Threaded Barrel, Lever Type Safety Selector, and is CNC precision machined for enhanced performance. The Defender MPA30TA also features adjustable sights and a faux suppressor/barrel extension. New and seasoned shooters will be equally impressed with the performance of the MPA Defender! Features: Integrated QD

Stock Interface for Rifle Stock or SB15 Brace

Faux Suppressor Blued Barrel Extension

Rotating Safety Selector

Tapco 30 Round Polymer Mag

Easy Disassembly and Reassembly

Picatinny Rail on 6 o’clock position Palmetto State Armory Stocks a wide variety of firearms for everything from self-defense to hunting and competition shooting!

Masterpiece Arms Defender MPA30T 9mm Pistols are well-reviewed:

