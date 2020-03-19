Montana Outdoor Group Announces Shutdown of Montana Rifle Company

Kalispell, Montana (Ammoland.com) – Montana Outdoor Group, a private investor group, acquired Montana Rifle Company in early 2019, has announced its immediate closure pending fiscal restructuring.

“While sales of our popular calibers have been outstanding, production levels have not risen to a profitable level to continue, without additional investments,” CEO Calvin Bontrager explained. “New equipment would be required to reach a service level demanded by our dealers and conservation groups.”

Montana Rifle has been producing custom-grade rifles for nearly 25-years and has been awarded “NRA’s Gun of the Year” in 2016 and “NRA’s Gun of the Year” in 2018. Montana Rifle has also produced limited editions for California Waterfowl, SCI, RMEF, and many other conservation organizations.

“With sales of the popular M1999 control feed actions nearly doubling in 2019, Montana Outdoor Group, is actively searching for restructuring opportunities,” Bontrager continued.

For updates on Montana Rifle Company, please visit www.montanarifleco.com/developments