New This Week on Shooting USA – SHOT Show New Products Special

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- It’s our biggest effort yet covering more than 65 new products introduced in Las Vegas at the Dealers Only SHOT Show – Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show. This time what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay there as 50,000 dealers pack the Sands Convention Center to see what’s new for 2020. Jim and John Scoutten and Chris Cerino run the aisles to report what’s making news in firearms, ammo, and accessories, in a full hour of non-stop reporting. You’ll need your DVR to catch all the news in the Shooting USA SHOT Show Special. And there are web links to each new product in the show page at ShootingUSA.com More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA – On the Sportsman Canada Channel

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA

Sportsman Canada Channel is available in 750,000 Canadian Households. Find the channel and find us north of the Border.

Subscribe to see all our shows as often as you like at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/shootingusa

Jim

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 27th Year

About Shooting USA:

Jim Scoutten, America's Most Watched Firearms Reporter, has been on the beat for 25 years, reporting the stories of the Shooting Sports and the Firearms Industry. The show produces a series of popular segments focusing on historical guns, the personalities in the sport and industry, insider reports from gun tests, and practical tips from shooting sports pros. The show appeals to shooting sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels by providing practical tips on safely handling, modifying and repairing their favorite guns.

For more information, please visit www.ShootingUSA.com