Now Available for Purchase: Leupold’s Line of Performance Eyewear

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear sporting optics and accessories, has announced that its Performance Eyewear is now available for purchase. Designed, machined, and assembled in the United States, all five models – the Katmai, Becnara, Packout, Switchback, and Tracer – take full advantage of the 113 years of optics manufacturing expertise that only Leupold offers.

Retailers carrying Leupold Performance Eyewear can be found now at Leupold.com/PerformanceEyewear.

All five frame styles are made from lightweight, ballistic-rated materials and ship with scratch-resistant, polarized lenses as rugged and clear as those featured in Leupold’s legendary riflescopes. Three of the five styles – the Packout, Switchback, and Tracer – meet or exceed ANSI Z87.1 high-velocity impact standards for eye protection.

“Leupold consumers expect the highest-quality optics in the world, and that’s exactly what we’re delivering with the Performance Eyewear line,” said Zach Bird, Product Line Manager for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “There’s a style for every need, and they’re all packed with top-of-the-line features. Plus, every model is proudly designed, machined, and assembled right here in the USA.”

The Katmai is the choice for any adventurer. Lightweight, rugged, and exceptionally clear, they can be trusted to keep your vision true. The Becnara, meanwhile, fuses Leupold performance with everyday style. Polarized, rugged, and incredibly clear, they won't let you down. The Packout and Switchback designs are at home with any hunter or shooter, and pair proven optical clarity with an ANSI Z87.1 high-velocity impact protection rating. The Tracer carries that same ANSI Z87.1 high-velocity impact protection and ships with additional clear and yellow interchangeable lenses, making it a must-have for any diehard shooter.

In-fused polarized lenses, which eliminate glare and keep your eyes fresh whether you’re on the water or in the field, are among the many features shared across all five styles. As an added benefit, the in-fused polarization can’t be scratched or worn off over time – as its name suggests, the polarization is fused inside the lens. Leupold’s Guard-ion hydrophobic coating, meanwhile, sheds dirt, water, and fingerprints for a clear, crisp image, while Diamondcoat-hardened lenses prevent surface scratches. A no-slip bridge design provides all day comfort with soft-touch rubber bridge pads. Daylight Max technology provides complete UV protection for optimal performance in any environment.

“Whether you’re talking about riflescopes, reflex sights, mounting systems, or observational equipment, our products have always outperformed the competition under the harshest conditions, without fail,” said Tim Lesser, Vice President of Product Development for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “Now, with the Performance Eyewear line, we're applying that same expertise to a new line of optics, so you can experience Leupold's rugged clarity every day.”

More information on Leupold’s new Performance Eyewear can be found at Leupold.com/PerformanceEyewear.

For more information on Leupold products, please visit us at Leupold.com.

About Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that designs, machines and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and Performance Eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories and Pro Gear.