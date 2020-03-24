Opinion
U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-The National Rifle Association (NRA) notes that coronavirus shutdowns resulting in the closure of gun stores in various states demonstrate that gun controls the left once pushed as “reasonable” have become anything but.
The Democrats’ pet gun controls — waiting periods, universal background checks, etc. — are pushed again and again as common sense, “reasonable” solutions to keep guns out of the wrong hands. When the NRA and other gun rights groups push back, citing the opportunity for tyranny, they are shamed with accusations of being pawns of the gun industry.
But coronavirus shutdowns at the state level have cast a light on just how unreasonable waiting periods and universal background checks can be.
For example, on March 19, 2020, Breitbart News reported on the lines that stretched from inside to outside of certain California gun stores, lines of customers wanting to buy a gun for self-defense. The line was so long that some customers abandoned the effort. But for those who stuck it out, they made it all the way to the counter to learn that they could buy a gun but could not take possession of it until a ten-day waiting period had passed, per California law.
On March 24, 2020, Breitbart News reported that New Jersey State Police followed Gov. Phil Murphy’s (D) shutdown order by announcing that that state’s firearm background check system would be shut down. In a state with universal background checks, shutting down the background check system means zero gun sales, period.
In other words, if you do not have a gun for self-defense prior to the shutdown you will not have a gun for self-defense afterward (unless you are one of the few people who got their name in the system prior to the shutdown).
Ironically, all the “reasonable” gun controls now contribute to a scenario where law-abiding citizens cannot acquire firearms for self-defense.
It was with great foresight that the Founding Fathers included the phrase, “Shall not be infringed.”
Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org
My understanding of the 3 day waiting period is; if there is no answer from the system in 3 days, the firearm can be legally transferred to the purchaser. As bad and illegal as that is, now that the government can’t/won’t keep their side of the bargain, they overrule the process and shut down gun shops and gun sales. Surprise, surprise, now who is the criminal —- again? What is being done in Va., Calif. etc. IS ILLEGAL. even by “their” standards. Why the governors and their henchmen in those states have not been arrested already baffles me. Guys, this… Read more »
The virus that’s choking the NRA to death isn’t named “Corona”. It’s the “LaPierre Virus”, and that infection has gone untreated for decades. Front line staff laid off, salaries cut, while Wayne spends millions of dollars a month of membership funds for his own personal legal defense.
“Non-Profit” my A$$. Indictments are inevitable.
NRA Lays Off Staff, Cuts Salaries As Coronavirus Reduces Revenue