NSSF Collecting State-by-State Orders to Inform Firearm Industry

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- With all the Coronavirus insanity going on and the accompanying legislation, it's nearly impossible for shooters to keep track of it all. And with so many executive orders or emergency bills being implemented gun-owners could very easily land themselves in legal trouble. In response, the hard-working folks over at the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) have assembled an interactive list of all new gun-related orders being implemented that affect gun rights and owners.

The list is broken down by state and gives shooters a brief rundown on each order. This includes a link to the original order itself, the order or bill's name, and a brief summary of what it does. This is incredibly useful information for anyone who owns or is thinking of buying a firearm. Shooters worried about their state, in particular, might want to download any PDF files associated with their location for safekeeping should the Government decide to delete them later.

