Outdoor Edge ChowPal a Backpackers Must Have Food Tool

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Idaho – –AmmoLand.com)- If you’re a backpacker then you know that the two enemies that all backpackers constantly are at war with is weight and bulk. Bears, wolves, cougars and forest fires run a distant 2nd to those first two villains! So when I was talking to Karen Lutto, the marketing guru for Outdoor Edge at the 2020 SHOT Show and discovered that they had a mealtime multi-tool they called the Outdoor Edge ChowPal, I knew that we had to test it out.

In the old days I’d go to Goodwill and buy some old utensils for all of my hunting, camping, and backpacking needs. Then they came out with the durable plastic spoons/forks which are nice. But the Outdoor Edge ChowPal is on the next level. Due to being constructed out of stainless steel it is more durable and will hold up to the many falls and catastrophes you encounter in the outdoors plus, it won’t rust.

I like pretty much anything outdoors but one of my most favorite outdoor activities every year is backpacking with my daughter. I live a busy life so it’s a slice of heaven when just her and I and getaway back in the wilderness backpacking together. We may not hardly even see anyone all week. On our trips, we are always trying out the latest greatest gear.

There is a lot of gear that would be nice to have or that would make your trip more comfortable. And, if you’re camping out of your truck or packing in on horses you can take a few luxuries but if you’re backpacking then it’s down to skin and bones on the gear.

Outdoor Edge ChowPal Details:

Let’s go over the features that the Outdoor Edge ChowPal offers. Of course, it has the spoon, knife, and fork which you’d expect. Being that it is made out of metal set you may not be too surprised that it also has a bottle opener and a can opener.

Now for a few features that you probably didn’t expect and that impressed me. The blade is a locking blade and has a ridge along the cutting edge so when it is closed it won’t slice you. Good additives. It also has a graduating wrench and a flat head screwdriver.

In messing around with it I also discovered that you can hook the fork onto (In the same manner you do when storing) but rotate it around 180 and you could use it to reach down into a deep pot.

Sure, you probably have your folder with you but it’s nice to have an extra blade plus, it’s handy to have it on the end of the spoon for slicing food items while eating. And then, of course, it’s nice to have the bright orange nylon pouch to store it in.

I really like the Outdoor Edge ChowPal and will definitely throw it in my backpack this summer. The engineers put some thought into designing the ChowPal. Check it out and I think you too will be impressed by it.

You can purchase this handy little eating utensil for an MSRP of $28.50. And as is usual, we will close with the features/specs:

FEATURES:

Slides apart to reveal a full utensil set when you’re ready to eat

Slides together for easy and convenient storage when you’re done

Lightweight and ergonomic design

Folding knife with frame lock.

Fork

Spoon

Can opener

Bottle opener

Flat head screwdriver

Graduated wrench

Nylon storage pouch

Steel: 420J2 stainless

Overall Length: 6.5 in / 16,5 cm

Blade Length: 2.5 in / 6,4 cm

Weight: 2.4 oz / 68 g

And I’m sure that it will shock you to learn that despite all of the positives of the Outdoor Edge CHOWPAL that the communist state of California was able to dredge up some negatives.

PROP 65 WARNING FOR CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS

This product contains chemicals including chromium which is known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. https://www.p65warnings.ca.gov/





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you're having trouble.”