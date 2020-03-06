Outdoor Edge Razormax, Replaceable Razor Blade Knife – Review

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- I’ve just tested the Outdoor Edge Razormax knife. It is a unique knife and fits in the replaceable razor blade knife category. If you’ve ever used any of the razor blade knives then you know that they are…well… uh, razor-sharp. The Outdoor Edge Razormax is no exception.

Since big game season is over and bear season is still 1 ½ month’s off, I had no big game to test it on so I used it to bone out my pigeons/Eurasian doves on a recent Airgun hunt in which I was testing out the new Sig Sauer ASP 20 break barrel, the Sig MCX Virtus PCP and the Air Venturi Nomad II 12v air compressor.

I love pigeon/Eurasian dove hunting with airguns (More articles to come on that at a later time) and I breast them out and make poppers out of them. A normal mourning dove you can only slice the breast in half but on the bigger birds, you can slice a breast into four pieces.

To breast out my birds on this hunt I used the Outdoor Edge Razormax and it worked out great. As you can imagine, it cut through the breast like hot butter. I don’t think in any of the knife reviews that I’ve ever recommended wearing a cut-resistant glove but you might want to consider it while using this one.

Now to cover the ins/outs of the Outdoor Edge Razormax. The knife comes with a canvas sheath that has a plastic/kydex type of liner inside to prevent the blade from sticking through and stabbing you. It also has a pouch that Velcro’s onto the front of it which is a blade holder.

The Outdoor Edge Razormax comes with six blades. Three 3.5 in. drop point blades and three 5.0 in. fillet (boning) blades. Something else that I really like is that it has a hard plastic case to carry old blades. You can use this to carry dull/broke blades back home to properly discard. I’m anal about properly discarding old knives. I worked for years for the big beef packing plants and there we’d place old boning knives in 55-gallon plastic drums to be recycled. It is not prudent to just throw them in a box or trash can where someone at the city dump could step on them. Even when you carry the blades' home it is hard to know exactly the best method to dispose of them. I put them in a hard-plastic jug and then in the trash and that may not even be the best method. Any ideas?

In the old days, the original razor blade knife company said to throw away dull blades but since I do a lot of knife sharpening seminars, I figure anything dull, you can resharpen it. And, Outdoor Edge says the same in their instruction manual. They recommend using a 22-degree angle, which is steep for a knife but as you can imagine is the proper angle for their razor blades. I figured it might be below 20.

So to resharpen them use the Spyderco Gauntlet Premium system or smooth steel. That way you don’t have to worry about disposing of them every time one gets dull. In fact, upon further thought, when it comes time to dispose of a blade I think I will rub the edge on a concrete sidewalk to dull it before throwing it away.

The Outdoor Edge Razormax comes in two options:

Orange handle with a Mossy Oak sheath. Black handle with a black canvas sheath.

You can purchase the Outdoor Edge Razormax for an MSRP of $79.95 and as is usual, we will close with the specs:

Drop Point Blade (3 each): 3.5 in / 8,9 cm

Boning/Fillet Blade (3 each): 5.0 in / 12,7 cm

Overall Drop Point Blade: 8.0 in / 20,3 cm

Overall Boning/Fillet Blade: 9.5 in / 24,1 cm

Weight: 2.6 oz / 74 g

Weight with Sheath: 4.7 oz / 133 g

Two styles of interchangeable blades to field dress, debone, and process game—all with a single tool

Ergonomically shaped handle with nonslip grip prevents fatigue during long periods of use

Quality polymer/nylon belt sheath with removable blade caddy

Use included BladeBox to safely store additional blades when not in use





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you're having trouble.”