Pickett’s Mill Armory 16″ .5.56 NATO Upper Assembly 13″ PMA Keymod Rail $151.99 CODE

Editors Note: With the Chinese Virus run on guns and gun parts we have expanded our deals search to some new and smaller shops. Pickett's Mill Armory being not as well known has decent inventory all built with some brand name parts you all know and love.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Pickett's Mill Armory has a sale on their 16″ .5.56 NATO Upper Assembly 13″ PMA Keymod Rail that you can make even cheaper after coupon code “LOCKDOWN” in the cart at check out all in for $151.99. This price is a barreled complete upper, no BCG or charge handle. This is a great price when you compare to similar uppers here or here and even here. (note the code seems to work on everything over $150.00)

Pickett's Mill Armory 5.56 NATO AR15 Upper Receiver. This upper features a unique Pickett's Mill Armory Keymod Free Float Rail system. Specifications: -M4 Feed Ramp Flat Top Receiver. -Black anodized mil-spec finished upper receiver.

-Feed ramps on the barrel extension and upper.

-16″ 4150 Chrome Moly Vanadium Barrel

-Phosphate barrel finish

-Chambered in 5.56 NATO 1-8 Twist

-.750″ diameter at gas block

-1/2-28 Thread Pattern

-Steel Low profile gas block with carpenter 158 screws

-Carbine length gas system

-A2 Muzzle Device

-13″ PMA Keymod Rail PMA uppers are built with the highest quality materials and test fired prior to shipping.

Picketts Mill Armory 16″ .5.56 NATO Upper Assembly Deal Cart Check 03/19/2020:

