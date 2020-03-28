Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has their PSA 16″ 5.56 NATO 1:7 MIDLENGTH NITRIDE 13.5″ LIGHTWEIGHT M-LOK MOE EPT RIFLE KIT with MBUS sight set for just $519.99. This is everything you need to build a rifle, but the stripped lower receiver and a magazine, so this can ship right to your home address with no FFL needed.

Barrel: 16″ 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium steel Freedom barrel, chambered in 5.56 NATO, with a 1:7 twist, M4 barrel extension, and a Mid-length gas system. The barrel is finished with with a .750″ diameter low-profile gas block, PSA 13.5″ Lightweight M-Lok Free Float Rail and an A2 flash hider. Roll mark on barrel reads “5.56 NATO 1/7 FREEDOM” Upper: Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is hard coat anodized black for durability. Featuring M4 feedramp cuts, these upper upper receivers are made for us right here in the USA. Bolt Carrier Group: For AR15 and M16 rifles and carbines. Bolt is made of shot-peened, Mil-spec Carpenter 158® steel. Gas key is secured with grade 8 fasteners and staked. Bolt carrier is parkerized outside and chrome lined inside. Includes Charging Handle. Lower Build Kit: PSA MOE EPT Lower Build Kit, Black Includes: Magpul MBUS Sight Set, Black

Lots of reviews of this rifle:

