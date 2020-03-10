USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a special on a complete Magpul MOE Edition AR15 lower receiver for just $149.99. This lower is compatible with a whole variety of rifle and pistol uppers and supports multiple calibers.
The Magpul MOE Lower build kit parts alone can average more than $200 by themselves elsewhere online. PSA prices are just incredibly cheap for such high quality parts. Note no magazine is included with this lower so you may want to add a few to your order at check out as they have them for just $8.99 each.
PSA AR-15 Complete Lower Magpul MOE Edition – Black, No Magazine. Lowers may be Safe/Fire or Pictogram.
PSA AR-15 Complete Lower Magpul MOE Edition $149.99
All PSA AR-15 Complete Lowers are well-reviewed:
PSA AR-15 Complete Lower Magpul MOE Edition Cart Check 03/10/2020:
PSA will not sell any lowers to California at all! Even if you have an FFL to receive it for you and do the paperwork. I called a couple weeks ago to there Customer Service and they told me no matter what they will not sell a lower to California it’s a company decision so it’s THER own policy! They will sell all the uppers you can afford but no lowers!!! Great prices but doesn’t help Cali at all. DAMN shame!
Off topic… Constitutional Carry, Say no to the NRA siding on the Democrats RED FLAG GUN GRAB. AFC, American Firearms Coalition /Ohio Gun Owner’s.com getting it done… Don’t be fooled.
Protect your 2nd Amendment Rights… Don’t be sold out, AFC
Price on a 308 lower
The mfg’s are working on a supply and demand market now, they wait for enough orders to support the manufacture and cost, sometimes you just have to wait. I just went through it, I ordered a Heritage Rough Ryder in January 2018 it just came in October 2018, it was not a standard model as I wanted the adjustable sights along with the fiber-optic front sight so I ended up waiting for it, was I happy about the wait NO but I did get what I wanted, so case and point if you want something bad enough being patient and… Read more »
I tried to purchase a vr60 12-gauge at Dunham’s Sporting Goods last week they put me on a delay list the same thing happened when I bought my Remington 20 gauge why is this happening I’m an avid gun owner and I want to be able to protect my family as well as protect my 2nd Amendment right as well as exercise it what can I do to excel the process of delay purchasing a firearms will be looking for comment any help will do too move this process in a more timely manner
Hey your conceal carry license the u can buy a gun right there ..lot easier..
Huh??????
Create a VAF (Voluntary Appeal File) by printing the form found on the website that’s on the Dunham’s delay form. You will also need an original fingerprint card available from the records department of your local sheriffs office. Just mail it in to the address that’s on the form. This file may not help immediately but it may clear up any mix ups between yourself and someone with your name or a similar social security number.
Its not the store delaying you. Its NICS (National Instant Criminal Background Check System) that tells the salesman running your background check either Proceed, Delay, or Denial. The store or sales person has not effect on that answer if everything was correctly entered. File the appeal as someone else stated. That will give you more answers as to why your gettimg that delay.