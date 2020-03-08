Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the stock PSA Classic Lower New-Build or Back-Up Parts Kit on sale just $49.99. This is one of those no-brainer parts that every rifleman should have multiples of in your parts bin or range bag to fix or replace parts at the range and complete new builds.

A high quality lower parts kit needed to assemble your AR-15 lower. Parts are made in USA! Assembly takes place right here at our new facility in Columbia, SC. Includes: Trigger

Trigger Spring

Hammer

Hammer Spring

A2 Grip

Buffer Retainer Pin

Buffer Retainer Spring

Trigger Guard

Safety Selector

Bolt Catch Spring

Detent Spring

Bolt Catch PlungerBolt Catch

Disconnecter

Disconnecter Spring

Magazine Catch Spring

Bolt Catch Roll Pin

Magazine Release Button

Magazine Catch

Pivot Pin

Selector Spring

Safety Selector Detent

Rear Take Down Pin

Takedown Pin Detent New Gen 2 Kit!! Features black oxide coated hammer and trigger springs.

