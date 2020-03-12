Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the exclusive PSA AR15 Complete CLASSIC Shockwave Pistol Lower with the KAK Industries Shockwave Pistol Buffer Tube on sale for $129.99. Just the KAK Shockwave blade, buffer tube, and spring run $100 most anywhere by themselves online. That makes this a great deal.

Lower Design: PSA AR-15 “Sealth” Lower (minimal markings, does NOT feature PSA logo) Lower Receiver: Forged 7075 T6 Aluminum

Receiver Finish: Hardcoat Anodized

Fire Control Group: Single-Stage, Mil-spec style

Grip: PSA Classic A2, Black

Buffer Tube: KAK Industries Shockwave Pistol Buffer Tube

Adjustment: Fixed

Pistol Brace: KAK Industries Shockwave Blade, Black Lower Description: These forged lowers are quality made using 7075-T6 aluminum and are marked “MULTI” for caliber. Fitted with a KAK Industries Shockwave Blade and PSA classic A2 grip in black.

