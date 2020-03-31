Renowned Biologist and Conservationist Chuck Kowaleski Passes at 64

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The University of Tennessee put out the following email a few days ago.

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Charles (Chuck) Kowaleski, longtime friend and colleague (October 3, 1955 – March 23, 2020).

Chuck began his career with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in 1990, and has been an active member of the quail conservation world for the last 18 years. He received many accolades for his hard work and dedication to conservation before retiring in 2019, including the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies' Wildlife Biologist of the Year Award in 2014 and the Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Conservation Science Award in 2017.

Words fail to describe the impact that Chuck had in our professional and personal lives. He was an esteemed colleague and friend to many. He will be missed and well-remembered.

Our deepest condolences go to his wife Karen and family. We've attached his obituary below.