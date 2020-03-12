Republican Lawmaker Lashes Out at Idaho Gun Owners ~ VIDEO

Idaho – -(AmmoLand.com)- You aren't going to believe what one lawmaker said about gun owners in Idaho.

Gun owners are used to Democrats attacking us and making derogatory remarks about our beliefs.

However, one Idaho Republican lawmaker decided to let loose on the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance because we called him out over his support of Red Flag laws.

It all started when a constituent of Rep. Rod Furniss (Republican – Rigby) asked him about his stance on Red Flag laws. Specifically, he asked him “Where are you standing on Red Flag laws?”

You can see Furniss's response above:

Furniss, also known as “Red Flag Rod,” told the voter he supported the concept!

And that wasn't the only post which Red Flag Rod indicated he supports Red Flag laws. He seems to infer that he always wants to see how a bill is written and that he would make his decision based on how the bill was written.

For gun owners however, there is no version of Red Flag laws that are acceptable!

After an article came out attacking Red Flag Rod's stance on the issue, he became infuriated and lashed out at gun owners.

He shot a video on Facebook which only made matters worse.

We had Keep Idaho Free post the video on YouTube so you can see exactly what was said. You can also Subscribe to Keep Idaho Free on YouTube to follow other important conservative issues facing Idaho.

First, Rod tries to explain Red Flag laws and fails to do so in epic fashion.

Next, he tries to claim that gun owners took his words out of context. Yet there are only two sentences and the question and answer were rather direct.

No one took Red Flag Rod's question out of context, he just can't read very well apparently.

He follows that up by claiming gun owners are over-hyping how dangerous Red Flag laws really are.

He then says he opposes Red Flag laws.

Finally, in a stunning display of idiocy and rudeness toward gun owners, Red Flag Rod claims that people opposing Red Flag laws support the beating of women and children.

The entire rant is incoherent, poorly scripted, and full of outright lies and borderline slander.

The great gun owners in Idaho don't deserve to be attacked and maligned by Republicans who can't take a bold stance against gun confiscation.

Red Flag Rod should be ashamed of the video and we call on him to publicly apologize to gun owners for claiming they support the beating of women and children.

We are asking you to email Rod today and ask him to apologize for his attack on gun the ISAA and other gun owners throughout the state.

You can reach him at [email protected] !

Lastly, just to show Red Flag Rod that you stand with the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance, we would ask that you join today and be a part of this growing movement.

Go to JOINISAA.COM and become a member today.

If you are already a member, you can donate here.

We appreciate the love and support so many gun owners have shown this organization. The elected officials fear the people throwing them out of office so understand that you have a tremendous voice in the capitol if you speak loudly and proudly for gun rights.

We will have an update soon on the hearing from today for SB 1384, the school carry bill. The vote has been delayed until Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. in West Wing Room 55 if you wish to attend the hearing.

God Speed,

Greg Pruett

President

Idaho Second Amendment Alliance





About Idaho Second Amendment Alliance:

Idaho Second Amendment Alliance is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, single-purpose organization dedicated to preserving and protecting the Constitutionally protected right to keep and bear arms through an aggressive grassroots program designed to mobilize public opposition to the anti-gun legislation.

Our website can be located at www.idahosaa.org.