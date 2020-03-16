Daily Gun Deals: SB Tactical SBA4 Pistol Stabilizing Brace $89.99, that is Cheap!

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
SB Tactical SBA4 Pistol Stabilizing Brace 89 Deal
SB Tactical SBA4 Pistol Stabilizing Brace 89 Deal

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has the SB Tactical SBA4 Pistol Stabilizing Brace for just $89.99. This is as low as we have seen this item for sale this year. This is a member price so you will have to register/sign-in to see this price. Check elsewhere online here , here and even here. They do not beat the unit price found of this deal. If anyone finds a free shipping coupon code please let us know in the comments below, as for now, your shipping millage may vary.Buy Now Gun Deals

The SBA4 Pistol Brace is improved with new features that make it much more ergonomic and comfortable to use on any pistol that can accept a Mil-Spec buffer tube. It features 5 positions of adjustment and comes with the Mil-Spec buffer tube ready to attach to any pistol lower. Another improvement this model has is the M4 style shape that improves rigidity. The adjustable strap wraps around your forearm and the adjustable length of pull makes it easy to use no matter your arm length. Or simply use it braced against your cheek for more accurate shots. Building a compact AR Pistol has never been easier with the SB Tactical SBA4 Arm Brace.

Features:

  • Designed after the SBM4 with more rigid profile
  • Compatible with Mil-Spec carbine buffer tubes
  • Includes 7075-T6 aluminum buffer tube
  • 5 positions of adjustment
  • Integral, ambidextrous QD sling socket
  • ATF compliant
  • Veteran designed and made in the U.S.A.

SB Tactical, the originator of the Pistol Stabilizing Brace, is a groundbreaking leader committed to providing hard-core shooters with what they need. They will let nothing stand in the way of their relentless quest to innovate and to help preserve and protect the Second Amendment.

SB Tactical SBA4 Pistol Stabilizing Brace $89.99

Lots of reviews on the SBA4:

SB Tactical SBA4 Pistol Stabilizing Brace 89 Cart Check 02/21/2020:

SB Tactical SBA4 Pistol Stabilizing Brace 89 Cart Check
SB Tactical SBA4 Pistol Stabilizing Brace 89 Cart Check

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
jason566Tyte90oldsarge Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
Notify of
jason566
Member
jason566

But they never ship……

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote 
9 days ago
oldsarge
Member
oldsarge

OK, you advertise $89.99 for the brace, however when I try to order it it lists as $129.99? Am I missing something here?

You Must Be Logged In To Vote1You Must Be Logged In To Vote 
22 days ago
Tyte90
Member
Tyte90

You have to register/create an account first. It’s free and easy. I had to order one at this price I just paid regular price for one and love it.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote 
21 days ago
Home Page | Recent Posts | Most Popular