USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has the SB Tactical SBA4 Pistol Stabilizing Brace for just $89.99. This is as low as we have seen this item for sale this year. This is a member price so you will have to register/sign-in to see this price. Check elsewhere online here , here and even here. They do not beat the unit price found of this deal. If anyone finds a free shipping coupon code please let us know in the comments below, as for now, your shipping millage may vary.

The SBA4 Pistol Brace is improved with new features that make it much more ergonomic and comfortable to use on any pistol that can accept a Mil-Spec buffer tube. It features 5 positions of adjustment and comes with the Mil-Spec buffer tube ready to attach to any pistol lower. Another improvement this model has is the M4 style shape that improves rigidity. The adjustable strap wraps around your forearm and the adjustable length of pull makes it easy to use no matter your arm length. Or simply use it braced against your cheek for more accurate shots. Building a compact AR Pistol has never been easier with the SB Tactical SBA4 Arm Brace. Features: Designed after the SBM4 with more rigid profile

Compatible with Mil-Spec carbine buffer tubes

Includes 7075-T6 aluminum buffer tube

5 positions of adjustment

Integral, ambidextrous QD sling socket

ATF compliant

Veteran designed and made in the U.S.A. SB Tactical, the originator of the Pistol Stabilizing Brace, is a groundbreaking leader committed to providing hard-core shooters with what they need. They will let nothing stand in the way of their relentless quest to innovate and to help preserve and protect the Second Amendment.

SB Tactical SBA4 Pistol Stabilizing Brace $89.99

Lots of reviews on the SBA4:

SB Tactical SBA4 Pistol Stabilizing Brace 89 Cart Check 02/21/2020:

