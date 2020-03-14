Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the SCCY CPX-1 9mm Black & Stainless Pistol with a Safety and one magazine for just $159.99. That is $100.00 off! Compare prices here and here.

From the aircraft-grade aluminum alloy receiver to the durable Zytel polymer frame, the CPX-1 designed to be the ideal carry gun with no sacrifice on strength or power. Ergonomic finger grooves and recoil cushion ensure comfortable extended range sessions, meaning you'll be ready and accurate in case you ever have to draw under pressure. With a variety of color variations and an exceptionally lightweight design, the SCCY CPX-1 is a perfect carry firearm for novice and expert shooters alike. Palmetto State Armory has gotten these pistols as a part of a “No Frills” Deal to save you money. The excess has been cut away so that we can offer these great handguns at a low-cost price. Each new in box pistol will be shipped with (1) magazine in a plain box so that you are spending your money on steel instead of ink. SCCY CPX-1 9mm Black & Stainless Pistol Deal Features: Magazine: (1) Double Stack, 10 Round Capacity Barrel: Machined from bar stock with 7 lands and grooves having a 16_1 right-hand twist. Receiver: 7075_T6 aircraft grade heat treated aluminum alloy, machined from bar stock.

Slide: Quality Stainless Steel available with Natural Stainless or Black Nitride finish.

Grip/Frame: Made from Zytel polymer, with ergonomic finger grooves and an integral “RE-COIL CUSHION” on the backstrap.

Recoil Spring System: All steel, fully encapsulated for ease of disassembly and reassembly.

Slide Lock/Release: Steel with a Zytel over molded polymer extension for ease of operation.

3 Dot Sight System: Steel rear sight, adjustable for windage only with locking screw.

Hammer Firing System: Double-action only, internal hammer with inertial firing pin to prevent accidental discharge if dropped.

Manual Guarded Safety: Newly designed with a guard molded into the frame.

Double-Action trigger: Specifically designed for shooter comfort and accuracy by designing the system to have a smooth effortless, consistent 9-pound trigger pull.

Trigger Guard Lock: Custom designed to properly fit and be child-resistant. Includes 2 keys. Whether its Fur & Feathers, Self-Defense or the Range, Palmetto State Armory has the Firearms, Accessories, and Ammunition you need at unbelievable prices!

SCCY CPX-1 9mm Black & Stainless Pistol Deal Cart Check 03/15/2020:

