Seal the Deal with the CZ Reaper Magnum Turkey Gun

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Whether the shot is longer-range or considerably closer, the CZ Reaper Magnum over-and-under is ready to fill your turkey tag! Outfit one barrel of this 12-gauge with a tight choke, the other with a more open variation, and you can take on that big tom at nearly any distance by merely flipping the selector switch on the Reaper Magnum.

You can even match your shells to the chokes you have selected. For example, fit one barrel with an extra full choke and load it with a magnum turkey load for that tom holding up at 45 yards, and a less powerful shell with a more open choke in the other barrel when a bird suddenly pops up at 18 feet.

Try that with a semi-automatic or pump shotgun!

The 3.5-inch chambers of the Reaper Magnum allow you to use nearly any 12-gauge turkey shells, while the automatic ejectors vigorously pop out the empties. The shotgun's 26-inch barrels makes this O/U very maneuverable in the field, whether hunting from a blind or sitting with your back against a tree trunk. Prefer an optic for your turkey hunting? A Picatinny rail is included just above the chamber on the rear of the barrels, making an optic an easy addition.

The CZ Reaper Magnum's sturdy polymer stock can take all that Mother Nature has to offer, and the Realtree Xtra® Green Camo finish will hide this shotgun from those sharp-eyed turkeys. QD swivels are attached at the front and back, and the shotgun ships with six (6) extended, interchangeable choke tubes, including an extra-full version.

The CZ Reaper Magnum: don't go turkey hunting without it!

CZ Reaper Magnum Specs:

SKU: 06588

Chambering.: 12 Gauge

Operation: Over and Under

Max Shell Length: 3 ½ in.

Barrel Length: 26 in.

Rib: 8mm Flat Vent

Chokes: 6 Extended Black tubes, including C, IC, LM, M, IM, EXTRA FULL

Stock: Polymer, Realtree Xtra® Green Camo

Overall Length: 44 ¼ in.

Weight: 7 lbs.

Length of Pull: 14 ½ in.

Comb: 1 3/8 in.

Heel: 2 ½ in.

Trigger Mech: Mechanical, Selectable for Barrel

Safety: Manual Tang Safety

Extractor/Ejectors: Ejectors

MSRP: $993.00

About CZ-USA

Since 1997, CZ-USA has given American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. In 2019, we completed yet another milestone by producing CZ firearms here in the United States at CZ-USA's Kansas City, Kansas, facility. With our ever-increasing production capabilities stateside, CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, and suppressors, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson.

For more information, please visit WWW.CZ-USA.COM.