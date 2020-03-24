Check out Mike Searson's cool Sharps Overthrow AR lower build in this new article.
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has a sale on the Sharps Bros Overthrow stripped AR15 lower receiver marked down to just $175.00. That is as low as we have ever seen this unique stripped AR lower receiver priced. Since everyone is locked down at home now is the time to build up your new arsenal.
This, my friends, is Overthrow. An open mag well helmet design, with battle worn dents, sword gashes and crack lines. Leave it anodized black, give it a Spartan style, a Viking theme … the customization opportunities with this one are endless. This receiver is offered exclusively through Rainier Arms and their dealer network. Features include:
- Machined top to bottom from 7075-T6 aluminum, a peak-strength corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy
- A hard coat anodize finish per MIL-A-8625, the anodizing model for most military and aerospace products
- Full compatibility with all mil-spec internal parts
- Full compatibility with all other aftermarket mil-spec upper receivers
- Full compatibility with GI standard issue magazines as well as PMags
- Multi caliber mark
The customization possibilities with this one are endless: leave it anodized black, give it a Spartan style, a Viking theme, Boba Fett, you name it!
Sharps Bros Overthrow Stripped AR15 Lower $175.00
View this post on Instagram
Related Video:
Sharps Bros Overthrow Stripped AR15 Lower Cart Check:
Daily Gun Deals are the short-term money saving deals AmmoLand News' Editors search out each day on the world wide web. Be forewarned that many of these deals will sell quickly or expire by the time you read them, but hey we tried. When we find sweet deals on gun products, we need we will be passing along those tips to AmmoLand News readers so you can save cash too. We have your back. Click the product name link for more info and to buy online.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, please subscribe to our daily emails list here.
Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily GunDeals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
U wount get a bittle megamech best of the best for that try 500 if u lucky mecjmech bittle makes world’s best only noveski kights or close and few they all sold out so many cheap uppers lowers lots say all same not so in a costom build no play I. A mega 60 Rockwell colto g 60 degree case release best I ever sent got ,2300 in this bilud jp flutted bbr ske Timmy trigger valoe stock Troy rails foreend Adams piston sys timbercreek45deg 45 degree safety Owen mag release Hodge it’s shulls engraved badboy
Huh????
Exactly Mill Smith ?!?
Wow, lowers can be had for $30 at PSA. I get Anderson stripped lowers for $48 locally. Why would anyone pay this amount for a stripped lower? Am I missing something? If not, a fool and his money …
They will sell 3 or 4 to those tactical Tommy’s who think they have to have guns that make a statement instead of guns that work…To each their own. Instead of $240 bucks for one, could buy 8 of the PSA lowers… or one complete Anderson 5.56. upper with BCG…
@Erik – Got to agree. Would anyone pay so much extra for a hammer with skulls on it. Guess I could see someone getting a sledge for cosplay, but Acon weapons ban would even ban that. Think I bought my lower from brownells for $30, plus $20 for shipping and FFL. Figured since $20 was fixed I might as well buy more for $30 each. Wonder if I can find newbs desperate for a gun, willing to pay $100 for one? I suspect PSA or other sources have still got kits. As said elsewhere, ammo is the real issue for… Read more »