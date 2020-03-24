Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has a sale on the Sharps Bros Overthrow stripped AR15 lower receiver marked down to just $175.00. That is as low as we have ever seen this unique stripped AR lower receiver priced. Since everyone is locked down at home now is the time to build up your new arsenal.

This, my friends, is Overthrow. An open mag well helmet design, with battle worn dents, sword gashes and crack lines. Leave it anodized black, give it a Spartan style, a Viking theme … the customization opportunities with this one are endless. This receiver is offered exclusively through Rainier Arms and their dealer network. Features include: Machined top to bottom from 7075-T6 aluminum, a peak-strength corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy

A hard coat anodize finish per MIL-A-8625, the anodizing model for most military and aerospace products

Full compatibility with all mil-spec internal parts

Full compatibility with all other aftermarket mil-spec upper receivers

Full compatibility with GI standard issue magazines as well as PMags

Multi caliber mark The customization possibilities with this one are endless: leave it anodized black, give it a Spartan style, a Viking theme, Boba Fett, you name it!

Sharps Bros Overthrow Stripped AR15 Lower $175.00

