Daily Gun Deals: Sharps Bros Overthrow Stripped AR15 Lower …just $175.00

Check out Mike Searson's cool Sharps Overthrow AR lower build in this new article.

Sharps Bros Overthrow Stripped AR15 Lower Deal Update
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has a sale on the Sharps Bros Overthrow stripped AR15 lower receiver marked down to just $175.00. That is as low as we have ever seen this unique stripped AR lower receiver priced. Since everyone is locked down at home now is the time to build up your new arsenal.

Buy Now Gun DealsThis, my friends, is Overthrow. An open mag well helmet design, with battle worn dents, sword gashes and crack lines. Leave it anodized black, give it a Spartan style, a Viking theme … the customization opportunities with this one are endless. This receiver is offered exclusively through Rainier Arms and their dealer network. Features include:

  • Machined top to bottom from 7075-T6 aluminum, a peak-strength corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy
  • A hard coat anodize finish per MIL-A-8625, the anodizing model for most military and aerospace products
  • Full compatibility with all mil-spec internal parts
  • Full compatibility with all other aftermarket mil-spec upper receivers
  • Full compatibility with GI standard issue magazines as well as PMags
  • Multi caliber mark

The customization possibilities with this one are endless: leave it anodized black, give it a Spartan style, a Viking theme, Boba Fett, you name it!

Sharps Bros Overthrow Stripped AR15 Lower $175.00

 

Sharps Bros Overthrow Stripped AR15 Lower Cart Check:

Ricky. Johnson
Guest
Ricky. Johnson

U wount get a bittle megamech best of the best for that try 500 if u lucky mecjmech bittle makes world’s best only noveski kights or close and few they all sold out so many cheap uppers lowers lots say all same not so in a costom build no play I. A mega 60 Rockwell colto g 60 degree case release best I ever sent got ,2300 in this bilud jp flutted bbr ske Timmy trigger valoe stock Troy rails foreend Adams piston sys timbercreek45deg 45 degree safety Owen mag release Hodge it’s shulls engraved badboy

9 months ago
Mill Smith
Guest
Mill Smith

Huh????

9 months ago
Dave218
Guest
Dave218

Exactly Mill Smith ?!?

8 months ago
Erik
Guest
Erik

Wow, lowers can be had for $30 at PSA. I get Anderson stripped lowers for $48 locally. Why would anyone pay this amount for a stripped lower? Am I missing something? If not, a fool and his money …

9 months ago
MB
Guest
MB

They will sell 3 or 4 to those tactical Tommy’s who think they have to have guns that make a statement instead of guns that work…To each their own. Instead of $240 bucks for one, could buy 8 of the PSA lowers… or one complete Anderson 5.56. upper with BCG…

9 months ago
Finnky
Member
Finnky

@Erik – Got to agree. Would anyone pay so much extra for a hammer with skulls on it. Guess I could see someone getting a sledge for cosplay, but Acon weapons ban would even ban that. Think I bought my lower from brownells for $30, plus $20 for shipping and FFL. Figured since $20 was fixed I might as well buy more for $30 each. Wonder if I can find newbs desperate for a gun, willing to pay $100 for one? I suspect PSA or other sources have still got kits. As said elsewhere, ammo is the real issue for… Read more »

