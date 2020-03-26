Shell Shock Technologies Signs Jon Eichten as New Sponsored Shooter

Westport, Conn. (Ammoland.com) – Shell Shock Technologies, LLC., an early-stage technology, and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry, is pleased to announce it has signed Jon Eichten as its newest sponsored shooter. Shell Shock Technologies will be supplying Eichten with its NAS3 cases for his competitions in 2020.

“I feel that Shell Shock Technologies’ NAS3 cases will become the standard for competitive shooting, especially for Open Major shooters. My goal as one of its newest sponsored shooters is to help grow the brand and spread the word about the great benefits of its NAS3 cases,” commented Eichten.

Eichten began shooting IDPA in 2016 and USPSA in 2017. With a goal to make the next World Shoot Team and place within the Top 20 at Nationals in 2020, Eichten has dedicated himself to the sport of competitive shooting. He can be seen competing next at the 2020 Low Country Battle at the Beach, to be held at the Low Country Preserve in Tabor City, North Carolina, from April 23 – 25, 2020.

About Shell Shock Technologies NAS3 Cases:

NAS3 9mm cases are 50 percent lighter than brass cases, offer greater lubricity and will not abrade, clog, foul, wear-out or damage breach and ejector mechanisms. The cases offer greater corrosion resistance, tensile strength (2x stronger) and elasticity than brass. NAS3 cases will not split, chip, crack or grow (stretch) and are fully reloadable (using S3 Reload dies) and can be reloaded many more times than brass cases. NAS3 cases have been tested successfully by customers to pressures over 70k psi. NAS3 cases can be picked up with a magnet. The head can be colored for branding purposes and easy load identification.

NAS3 is “Best in Class” for maintaining consistent velocity between rounds. In an independent test performed by H.P. White Laboratory (a major munitions testing facility), rounds fired using NAS3 cases achieved a velocity standard deviation of 0.093 FPS (124-grain FMJ bullet, 4.2 grains Titegroup powder, 10 rounds, extreme variation 3fps).

To learn more about Shell Shock’s revolutionary technology, visit www.shellshocktech.com.

About Shell Shock Technologies, LLC:

Founded in Westport, Connecticut, in 2015, Shell Shock Technologies, LLC is an early-stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry. Shell Shock is a component manufacturer supplying shell cases to the shooting sports market, as well as to U.S. and foreign ammunition manufacturers, law enforcement, military, and other government agencies. Shell Shock does not load ammunition. www.shellshocktech.com