Shoot, or Don’t Shoot – More Self-Defense Gun Stories

Self-defense instructor Ben Branam joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples.

These victims saved lives because they had a gun..and good habits.

You live near Green Bay, Wisconsin. You’re plowing the snow off streets and driveways at about noon on Saturday. A man walks up to your truck and asks you for money. You say you don’t have any. That is when the stranger pulls a large knife and tells you to give him your wallet. You have your Wisconsin concealed carry license and you’re armed. You draw your firearm and your attacker runs away. You call the police. The police tried to find your attacker by tracking him with a dog, but your attacker got away.

Tag- no shots fired.

You and your roommates are starting the work week. It is 6:30 in the morning when you hear someone kicking the front door of your house. You make sure it isn’t one of your roommates and you grab your gun. A stranger wants in, and you shout for him to go away. The stranger kicks in the door and enters your house. The intruder has a gun in his hand and you shoot him. He stumbles back outside and you call 911.

EMTs take your attacker to the hospital. The police said your attacker’s gun was stolen.

You’re arguing with your boyfriend. He threatens you. A moment later, he hits you in the face with a rifle. You’re armed. You shoot him and he stops hitting you.

You call the police and remain on the scene.

You’ve been married for six months. You used to eat at this restaurant before you were married. Today, you sat down to eat your meal when the clerk puts both hands up in the air. The fast food restaurant is being robbed. You and your husband are armed. He says to call 911, but both of you slide out of your seats and draw your firearms. The attacker sees you and runs for the door.

You are an off duty policeman and your husband is a detective. You arrest the robber, and he is charged with robbery, and possession of a stolen gun by a felon. You met your husband when you were a dispatcher and he was a cop on patrol.

About Rob Morse

Rob writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob is an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.

Contact Ben Branam at Modern Self Protection.com