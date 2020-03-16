Shooting USA Steps Up to Help Launch New Products as NRA Show is Canceled

Franklin, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- Jim Scoutten, Executive Producer of Shooting USA Television, has announced show production will immediately be expanded to showcase new products that are not going to be seen by 80,000 NRA Members in Nashville.

Scoutten said, “We have the quick turn-around ability to add more new product demonstrations, both into existing shows and in new shows coming through our production pipe-line to air shortly on Outdoor Channel and through three online subscription sites. Our combined reach exceeds 2,000,000 viewer impressions per month and is not limited to high-speed internet subscribers.” Scoutten said, “We can help when the public is being urged to stay home, as our combined distribution reaches deeply into all areas of the country and Canada, especially into C and D population counties that are not served by video-capable internet, cable or DSL.”

“Priority for new product exposure will be given to existing and new Shooting USA Show Sponsors, but is not limited to sponsors, just as was the case for our recently broadcast SHOT Show Hour Special”, Scoutten said. “The SHOT Special will have eight additional airings in the next 60 days. And now we’re prepared to help with the new product announcements that were scheduled for the NRA Annual Meeting and Show.”

All companies that can benefit from wide-reaching exposure for their products are invited to contact Tier One Media, LLC for instructions on promotion availability and FFL shipping of firearms.

“We’re uniquely positioned to help the firearms and accessory industry during these times, as people are self-quarantining and improving their home defenses,” Scoutten said. “They need to know about the new products that can help with their preparations.”

Contact: Jim Scoutten: [email protected] 615-579-6084 Cell