Should You Help an Innocent Victim?- More Self Defense Gun Stories

You didn't see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again this week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Amanda Suffecool joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples.

These victims saved lives because they had a gun..and good habits.

It is cold and dark outside. It is 6:30 in the evening when you walk out of your home. A stranger comes toward you as you get to the sidewalk. The stranger draws a firearm and tells you to give him your purse and your phone. You have your Illinois concealed carry permit. You’re armed. You move, draw your handgun, and shoot at your attacker. He shoots back.

You retreat to your home and call the police.

You and your roommate are at home on a Tuesday night. It is late at night when you hear someone banging at your front door. The strangers shout that they work for the city of Austin and to open the door. You come out of your room and see your room mate open the door. A moment later your roommate is pushed back into the room by a man wearing a hard hat, a construction vest, and holding a gun in his hand. The stranger puts his gun to your roommates head. Your attackers shoot at you, and you duck back into your room. You grab your gun and shoot back until the intruders run away.

Your roommate isn’t hurt. You call the police. They find your three wounded attackers outside. One of them is taken to the hospital where he is arrested for two counts of felony murder and held for a quarter million dollars bond. He has a criminal record. The other two attackers died at the scene.

It is before noon. You’re a customer in a tobacco shop/convenience store when you look up. The two clerks behind the counter have their hands up in the air. A guy with a mask over his face is shouting for all the customers to move behind the counter, and the robber is pointing his gun at you. You’re armed. You move behind the counter with the three other customers. An older lady walks into the store and the robber turns away from you. You grab your gun while the robber grabs the lady by her hair and drags her behind the counter. You shoot your attacker five times before he drops his firearm.

Everyone is screaming, but they are not injured. You call 911 and stay at the scene. EMTs transport your attacker to the hospital.

You are in your apartment after dark. You hear a woman in the courtyard scream. You look up and see a man strangling her. You’re armed. You run outside, draw your firearm and tell the man to stop. He puts his hands up and you tell him not to move. You call the police.

When they arrive, the man rushes the police officers saying he is god.

Tag- No shots fired.

About Rob Morse

Rob writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob is an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.

Contact Amanda at her nationally syndicated radio show eye on the target radio, Sunday nights from 5 to 7 eastern time.