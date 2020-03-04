Sic Semper Tinnitus Member Giveaway Winners Announced!

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- The American Suppressor Association is pleased to announce the winners of our February 2020 Sic Semper Tinnitus Member Giveaway. We sincerely appreciate everyone that bought tickets to support our Association.Your participation allows us to continue to protect and advance suppressor rights at the state and national levels. All proceeds raised through our member giveaway will go directly to the fight! Thank you!
“Our Association has grown by nearly 20% through this membership drive,” said Owen Miller, ASA Director of Outreach. “Our Member Drives are an effective way to grow our membership and raise the much-needed funds that will be used in our fight to protect and expand suppressor rights nationwide. Thank you to everyone who supported our mission by joining or donating to ASA.”
The American Suppressor Association holds several raffles and member giveaways throughout the year. As long as your ASA membership is active, you’ll automatically be entered to win in our next member giveaway. If you haven’t joined yet, what are you waiting for? Join now and be ready for the next giveaway!Congrats to our winners!
You will be contacted directly to select your prize and to arrange transfer/delivery.
- Michael M. – Tennessee
- West H. – North Carolina
- Mitchell S. – Oregon
- Geoffrey D. – Maryland
- Hunter L. – Virginia
- Jacob B. – Minnesota
- Keith W. – Colorado
- Nathan. D – Texas
- Alex A. – Florida
- Boaz D. – Tennessee
- Andrew K. – Michigan
- Chris J. – Colorado
- Michael B. – Arkansas
