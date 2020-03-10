SIG SAUER Academy to Host SIG Relentless Warrior Championship

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- SIG SAUER Academy, the leading provider of the highest quality firearms instruction and tactical training in the world, is honored to host the SIG Relentless Warrior Championship Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the SIG SAUER Academy (SSA) facility in Epping, New Hampshire.

The SIG Relentless Warrior Championship is the premier competitive shooting championship for America’s future military leaders. Cadets from the United State Military Academy at West Point, United States Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Coast Guard Academy, Virginia Military Institute (VMI), and Texas A&M will compete against one another to become the “Ultimate Warrior” through a high-level skills course developed by match director Chad Barber.

“For 2020 we have raised the level of competition for the cadets at the SIG Relentless Warrior Championship,” said Steve Matulewicz, Vice President, SIG SAUER Academy. “The course is going to be even more challenging with new elements that will certainly test their skills, decision making, and agility.”

Additional sponsors of the SIG Relentless Warrior Championship include the National Rifle Association, Atlas PyroVision Entertainment Group, GT Targets, Marathon Target, Elimintaor Systems Inc., Comp-Tac Victory Gear and High Speed Gear, Shark-Co, and Nanuk.

The SIG Relentless Warrior Championship will begin at 8:00am at the SIG SAUER Academy located at 233 Exeter Road in Epping, New Hampshire. For updates about the SIG Relentless Warrior Championship please visit the official SIG Relentless Warrior Facebook Page.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 150 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has almost 2,000 employees across eight locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.