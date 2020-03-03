SIG SAUER ASP20 Break Barrel Air Rifle – Review

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- When you compare CO2’s, Break Barrel and PCP airguns, the break barrel airgun is the most economical one to shoot. Even though they’re the most economical to shoot and the most powerful, the problem is, it is hard to find one that is accurate. So, I was excited last year when I heard at the SHOT Show that Sig Sauer had come out with a break barrel airgun named the Sig Sauer ASP20 since all of their CO2’s that I had tested previously had shot so well I figured the Sig Sauer ASP20 would be no different. I had to test it out on my Idaho pigeon and ground squirrel hunts.

One other thing about Sig Sauer airguns, Sig makes some nice airgun scopes. That is one thing that puzzles me about some of the leading airgun companies is that they make rinky-dink scopes. I understand their dilemma. They’re trying to keep the price point down. Crosman once had me conducting an Airgun Seminar in a Cabela’s store and all day long I watched people coming in to buy an airgun. You could tell by their looks that they were confused. There’d be 20 different break barrel guns and 10-15 different CO2 pistol options.

They didn’t know the difference so why not go with the cheapest offering? So if a company doesn’t offer a cheap airgun then they probably miss out on 80% of the sales. But if a customer buys one with a blurry scope, they’re going to get frustrated and drop airguns. I wish that people would study things better and buy good equipment (I’m the worst). I realize that everyone is on a budget but you’re forcing good manufacturers to either go out of business or make cheap junk to compete.

Moving on. So all the Sig Sauer airguns that I’ve tested with scopes have had some nice clear, crisp glass. You’re shooting small targets with small kill zones to it is imperative to have good optics.

The first step in the testing was to sight in the rifle. I sight in all of my airguns at 15 yds. After a few shots, I got it dialed in and was ready to see what kind of groups I could get.

I did my shooting with Sig Sauer DAGGER Pb Domed 16.6 gr. lead pellets I was able to get down to ½” with 3-shot groups, which is good for a break barrel airgun. I didn’t shoot for a long time because I was getting antsy and wanting to go pigeon hunting. In a few weeks, I’ll go back out and see if I can’t tighten it down even further. But like I say, ½” groups are good for a break barrel (Better than any other break barrel that I’ve ever tested).

Ground squirrels are out in Idaho. I have to fly out in 2 days for two weeks but as soon as I get back the ground squirrels should be attacking in full fury so I plan on getting out and tearing them up. Can’t wait.

The ASP MatchLite trigger can be adjusted to break at one of eight different pull rates-from 2.5 to 3.5 lbs.

The Sig Sauer ASP20 retails for $579.00 and as is usual, we will close with the specs.

MODEL – Air ASP20

OPERATING SYSTEM – Gas Piston

CALIBER – .22 cal

MUZZLE VELOCITY – Up to 841 FPS using 14.65 grain lead pellet

TRIGGER WEIGHT – Adj. from 2.5 to 4 lb.

STOCK TYPE – Synthetic

ACCESSORY RAIL – Picatinny Rail

OVERALL LENGTH (IN) – 45.6 in

Introducing the most advanced break barrel system in the marketplace, engineered and produced by SIG in Newington, New Hampshire. The common misconception among many is that high muzzle velocity makes for a better air rifle. In actuality, foot-pound muzzle energy is a more accurate gauge of the power of air rifles than the speed at which a projectile comes out of the barrel. Down-range accuracy and retained energy are better with a heavier projectile leaving the barrel at subsonic speed rather than an impractically-lightweight projectile leaving the barrel at a supersonic speed of 1400+ feet per second. This .22CAL suppressed single-shot, Advanced Sport Pellet (ASP) air rifle delivers down-range power and accuracy with the lightest cocking effort in its class, making it ideal for hunting small to medium game. (I TOTALLY AGREE WITH THIS STATEMENT-the author).





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you're having trouble.”