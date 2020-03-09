Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale on the popular Sig Sauer Romeo MSR 2MOA Red Dot for just $99.99 with FREE shipping while closeout inventory supplies last. Check prices on the same product here.

The ROMEO-MSR is a sealed compact red dot or green dot sight intended for MSR, carbine, shotgun and air rifle. Brightness is adjusted with a top-mounted rotary dial, featuring 10 daytime settings. Sig Sauer Romeo MSR 2MOA Red Dot Features: Dependable IPX-7 waterproof and fog-proof performance

Over 20,000 hours runtime on a CR1632 battery

Top loading battery compartment with integral brightness control featuring 10 daytime and 2 NV settings

Ultra-compact size and weight with unlimited eye-relief and parallax-free operation

Aircraft grade aluminum housing and mount

Slipover, see-through flip-backs Include 2 night vision settings for quick target engagement in any condition.

The SIG Sauer ROMEO-MSR Red Dot Sight is well-reviewed:

Sig Sauer Romeo MSR 2MOA Red Dot Deal Sale Cart Check 02/19/2020:

