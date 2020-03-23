Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a deal on the Sig Sauer Tango4 1-4X24 Riflescope with a matching rifle mount for $399.99. This is a great price and a proper AR rifle scope especially when you compare prices here, or here and even here.

Tango4 1-4×24 Riflescope Designed for today’s common MSR/AR and bolt action platforms, the TANGO4 1-4×24 mm riflescope is the ideal solution for CQB/mid-range tactical engagements, 3 Gun competitions and hunting with 4x times optical zoom and illumination in a 30mm one-piece main tube. Low dispersion (LD) glass provides industry-leading optical clarity for any situation. Offered in the first focal plane (FFP) with multiple, illuminated reticle options. Dependable waterproof (IPX-7 rated for complete immersion up to 1 meter) and fog-proof performance. Features: 4x times optical zoom with illumination in a 30mm one-piece maintube

Low dispersion (LD) glass provides industry leading optical clarity for any situation

Offered in first focal plane (FFP) with multiple, illuminated reticle options

MOTAC™ (Motion Activated Illumination) powers up when it senses motion and powers down when it does not. Provides for optimum operational safety and enhanced battery life

Dependable waterproof (IPX-7 rated for complete immersion up to 1 meter) and fog-proof performance Alpha1 Steel Hunting Mount Sig Sauer's proprietary steel alloy ALPHA Hunting Rings are machined with an exactness that is both strong yet ductile that allows the rings to form around a riflescope, yet will not damage scope under proper installation. Features: Steel Weaver-style rings

Covered by SIG SAUER's Infinite Guarantee The steel rings are epoxy powder coated to prevent oxidation and resist gun oils, cleaning solutions, and outdoor exposure.

Tango4 1-4×24 Riflescope Videos:

