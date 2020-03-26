Sig Sauer Whiskey 3 3-9X40mm Scope & Sig Kilo 1000 5X20mm Rangefinder $229.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a great optics package for cheap! Pick up the Sig Sauer Whiskey 3 3-9X40mm Quadplex Reticle Riflescope And Sig Kilo 1000 5X20mm Rangefinder for just $229.99! That is 20% OFF MSRP and you save $55.00+. Compare prices here and here and you can see this is a great money-saving package.

Sig Sauer Whiskey 3 3-9x40mm Quadplex Reticle Riflescope – SOW33202 MFR#: SOW33202

Magnification: 3-9x

Objective Lens Diameter: 40mm

Tube Size: 1″

Focal Plane: Second

Reticle: Quadplex

Length: 12.3″ The ideal solution for medium, and long-range engagements, as well as recreational shooting across a wide range of calibers and light conditions, the Whiskey 3 rifle scope features low dispersion glass, rugged chassis, and capped windage and elevation turrets. Low dispersion glass provides industry leading optical clarity for any situation. European style eyepiece for a smooth, fast, and precise reticle adjustment. Dependable waterproof (IPX-7 rated for complete immersion up to 1 meter) and fog-proof performance. Sig Kilo 1000 5x20mm Rangefinder, Black – SOK10001 Manufacturer: Sig Sauer

Magnification: 5x

Length: 4.3″

Width: 1.4″

Height: 3″

Weight: 5 oz

Objective Diameter: 20mm

Eye Relief: 18mm

Battery: CR-1/3N (1) The Sig KILO1000 is one of the most advanced, yet simple to use rangefinders on the market and features the fastest, digital signal processing engine while streamlining the user interface for a no hassle, out of the box experience. Features: 5×20 mm monocular with SpectraCoat anti-reflection coatings for superior light transmission and optical clarity

Revolutionary Lightwave TMDSP Technology for the fastest and longest distance rangefinder engine

HyperScan provides 4x range updates per second in scan mode while RangeLock reports the last range result when ranging distant targets

Features line of sight or angle modified range

Units in yards or meters to tenth Y/M resolution

High Transmittance LCD display for superior low-light performance

Compact, lightweight polymer housing with eyecup and diopter adjustment Simplified user interface with RANGE and MODE buttons only.

