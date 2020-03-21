Silent Legion – Shoot Suppressed with Deadly 6.5 Creedmoor

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- The 6.5 Creedmoor is an exciting round that is gaining widespread recognition from hunters, long-distance shooters and tactical shooters looking for an edge in the field. The cartridge originated as a round specifically designed for long-range accuracy; however, it has since evolved to serve a wide variety of needs while maintaining it's long-distance roots and reputation for accuracy.

Shooting the 6.5 Creedmoor is fantastic, but adding a suppressor increases the shooter's capabilities and safety. Shooting suppressed with a Silent Legion suppressor reduces recoil, making the shooter more accurate and able to follow up with successive trigger pulls. It also protects the hearing through significant decibel reductions. Hunters who have forgotten earplugs are especially vulnerable to hearing damage, and a suppressor is a significant benefit to these individuals.

The Silent Legion 6.5 Creedmoor suppressor is constructed from lightweight Titanium with a slick Cerakote finish that adds durability and protects the unit against abrasions and heavy use. Backed by a lifetime warranty, the company builds every suppressor to last and perform for generations of use.

Weighing a mere 17 ounces, the suppressor is lightweight and acts as a natural extension of the rifle barrel. The direct thread design offers a stable platform that remains locked down while shooting but also is fast and easy to assemble and disassemble. Shooters enjoy an impressive 32 dB of sound reduction, making this a highly effective suppressor that stands to improve shooting capabilities at any distance, while simultaneously protecting against hearing damage.

About Silent Legion

Silent Legion, based in North Carolina, builds suppressors to the highest quality standards in an ISO-9001 certified facility. The company is unique in many ways, such as being owned and led by a prior military service member who is also an accomplished Mechanical Engineer and gun designer. Silent Legion suppressors are warrantied for life and are available in both quick-detach and direct-thread models for an extremely wide variety of calibers and firearm types. Further, Silent Legion prides itself on including whatever components a buyer needs in the box. That includes suppressor versions with quick-detach mounts, serviceable cores, and even a complete Multi Caliber Kit, all without requiring consumers shop for extra parts.

For more information, please visit WWW.SILENTLEGION.COM