Gun Deals: Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ 9mm Pistol With Manual Safety $399.99

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has some brand new inventory of Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ 9mm Pistols with Manual Safety for $399.99. That is $100.00 off the MSRP and they come with two 8 round magazines.

What you don't like PSA? Then check out Brownells that has a similar deal on the same gun with FREE shipping for Brownells Edge Members.

The next evolution of the M&P Shield EZ pistol, the M&P9 Shield EZ encompasses all of the M&P Shield EZ features, now in the powerful 9mm caliber. Built for personal and home protection, the new M&P9 Shield EZ is easy-to-rack, easy-to-load, easy-to-shoot and easy-to-clean, appealing to a wide range of consumers seeking out these popular features. The M&P9 Shield EZ pistol ships with two 8 round magazines that feature a load-assist tab for quick, easy loading, as well as a picatinny-style equipment rail to accommodate accessories. Features: Grip Safety

Durable, Corrosion Resistant Armornite Finish

Reversible Magazine Release

Tactile Loaded Chamber Indicator The pistol also features an optimal M&P pistol 18-degree grip angle for a natural point of aim, white-dot front and adjustable white-dot rear sights, and a light, crisp trigger.

